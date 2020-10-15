e-paper
Gurugram: Second round of sero survey on Oct 19, 20

gurugram Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The second round of the statewide Covid-19 serological survey will be conducted on October 19 and 20, Haryana health minister Anil Vij announced on Thursday, after virtually launching the survey from Chandigarh.

A sero survey helps in gauging the extent of spread of and the actual burden of Covid-19 infection in the society. Gurugram has gone through one round of serological survey so far. The survey covered 450 and 850 residents, in two sessions. The latest survey showed a sero-positivity rate of 10.8% in the district. The positivity rate of the state was 8%.

For the upcoming survey, Gurugram health department has identified four urban and 12 rural areas, where more than 750 people will be tested for antibodies. Their blood samples will be taken to check if antibodies against the coronavirus disease are present.

Areas of Fazilpur, Khandsa, Naharpur and Rajendra Park that are located in the urban zone and Gurugram village, Dundahera, Chauma, Garhi Harsaru , Chandu, Budhera, Bhondsi, Rithoj, Dhani Rithoj, Kasan, Manesar and Nainwal, in the rural areas of the district have been shortlisted.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “We are prepared for the survey as lab technicians who will be conducting the survey have been trained this week.”

To facilitate smooth functioning of the survey, Vij launched the ‘COVID-19 Sero Survey Mobile App’, as per the statement issued by the state government. He said that this mobile app will be user-friendly with the help of online data entry, geo-tagging, offline data entry and self-generated SMS.

The campaign is planned to be completed by the end of this month in collaboration with the community medical department of PGIMS Rohtak.

Gurugram Covid-19 Update: The district on Thursday reported 255 new cases, taking the total count to 24,575. Of these 2,380 are active, 22,006 have recovered and 189 have succumbed to the illness, with one death confirmed on Thursday. At the state level, the total tally has reached 146,706, of which 10,364 are active cases. The Covid-19 statewide toll stands at 1,623.

Sign In