Gurugram traffic police closes Hero Honda Chowk flyover a day after it was opened to public

gurugram

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:03 IST

Just a day after the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover was opened for commuters on April 15, the Gurugram traffic police closed it on April 16. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened the flyover after five months, during which repair work was carried out. A chunk had fallen off the structure once in 2018 and again in 2019.

The NHAI contractor at the site said that after they had opened the flyover, all restrictions that were put in place below the structure were also lifted. Rakesh Mathur, deputy manager, Valecha Engineering Limited, the contractor for the project, said, “With the opening of the flyover, we had removed all the restrictions that were put in place below the flyover.” He said that vehicular traffic was allowed to move straight from Sector 10 to Subhash Chowk but the traffic police put all the restrictions back in place under the flyover.

Traffic police officials said that they harve closed the carriageway as there is less traffic on this route presently. Also, in the coming days, as the traffic volume increases, they will open the flyover. Azad Singh of traffic police station-1, said, “We saw that there was less traffic on the carriageway. Further, we have been instructed to check each vehicle. Although, there are two checkpoints below the flyover, if a vehicle travels towards Delhi on the flyover then it is hard to check it .” On April 16, traffic police officials had put back the plastic jersey barriers in front of the carriageway. “NHAI has nothing to do with the closure of the carriageway. The decision was taken by us. We will open the flyover once traffic volume increases,” added Singh.