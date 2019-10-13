e-paper
Hit-and-run case: Mini truck hits bike on NH-48, two killed

gurugram Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Two men died after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a canter near Manesar Ghati on the National Highway-48 on Saturday morning. The police said one of the victims died on the spot while the other was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar and died during treatment. The suspected canter driver is yet to be arrested, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30am when the victims, identified as Lal Singh and Sunder Chand, were on their way to Daruhera, when a canter allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind. The canter driver fled from the spot after the incident. Both the victims hailed from village Gairatpur Bas. While one of them was a businessman, the other was a truck driver, said the police.

Satender Singh, station house officer (SHO), Manesar police station, said the incident took place on the highway near Manesar Ghati. “The victims sustained severe injuries on the head and body. They were rushed to a private hospital in Manesar, where one of them was declared dead on arrival and the other victim died during treatment,” said SHO Singh.

The police said that a preliminary probe has revealed that the canter had a Haryana registration number.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, that police are trying to trace the suspected canter driver with the assistance of regional transport authority officials.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to their families after a post-mortem examination on Saturday. A case was registered against the accused person under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Manesar police station, said the police.

On October 7, an unidentified man was killed after a car allegedly hit him while he was crossing a road near National Security Guard (NSG) campus in Manesar on NH-48. The bystanders had rushed him to Rockland hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST

