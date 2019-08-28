Khattar urges people to vote for development, transparent govt

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:25 IST

City’s kilometre-long Sadar Bazaar turned saffron as thousands of supporters turned up on Tuesday evening to attend BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The rally, led into the city by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, reached Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk around 7.15pm, where the CM was joined by working national party chief JP Nadda, Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, national general secretary Anil Jain and other party leaders.

Setting the stage for the state elections, likely to be held October, Khattar said his government has been clean and transparent, and this was the reason why the BJP won all 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. “We have come to seek people’s blessings. If we come to power, the development work will be doubled,” Khattar said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Khattar said when they came to power in 2014 and started giving jobs on the basis of merit, the opposition leaders had laughed at them. “Now, when we have managed to deliver, the same politicians call us astute political leaders,” he said.

Working BJP president JP Nadda said that the Haryana once known as the fiefdom of some families, leading to corruption, was now gone. “The Khattar government has changed the perception of Haryana by providing a clean government in the state,” Nadda said.

Rao Inderjit Singh also exhorted the people to vote in large numbers and ensure another term for the Khattar government. The event at Bhuteshwar temple was organised by Gurgaon constituency MLA Umesh Agarwal.

A large number of people had also gathered at Sohna Chowk under the leadership of senior party leader GL Sharma, who welcomed the chief minister. Next in line was BJP leader Ch Zakir Hussain, who recently joined the party. Several other BJP leaders also welcomed the rally in the market.

The rally entered Pataudi in the afternoon where the CM impressed pointed out that several opposition leaders were under the scanner of CBI, ED and other anti-corruption agencies.

PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, who organised a programme in Jhund Sarai, said that state government under Khattar had built large infrastructure in Badshahpur, Gurgaon and in Pataudi alone, and ₹300 crore had been spent on roads. He assured the people that if voted to power again, the speed of development would be accelerated.

