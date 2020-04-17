Lockdown effect: Govt blood bank runs dry in Gzb, testing of donor a major issue

gurugram

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:12 IST

The only government blood bank at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad is running very low on inventory as the Covid-19 lockdown has badly affected the donation drives usually conducted by medical facilities and social organisations in the district. As only 10 units of blood were available with the MMG Hospital on Friday, the health department is planning to set up mobile units for doorstep collection of blood, officials said.

According to the officials, the government blood bank has capacity to store 500-600 units at any given time and about 100-150 units are generally available to meet daily requirement in normal days. Last month, there was collection of 223 units and issuance of 231 units, the officials said.

“The number has come down drastically this month. Till April 16, only 64 units were collected and 60 units issued. Donations have been severely affected due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. People are not willing to come out, though we have appealed through social media for blood donation,” said Dr Dipti Varshney, in-charge of the blood bank at MMG Hospital.

According to drug inspector Puran Chand, the Ghaziabad district has a total of 17 blood banks, of which 16 are with the private medical facilities. “Till April 16, we had a stock of 634 units of blood. For blood donation, the guidelines say that every donor be tested for coronavirus,” Chand said.

“We are checking donors for any symptoms, and asking if they have any contact with Covid-19 patient or travel history. The other five mandatory tests, including HIV and hepatitis, are being done,” Varshney added.

According to the officials, they are reaching out to people through the social media and making calls to pursue them for donating blood. Some voluntary donors who received the messages for blood donation said that they were ready but moving out is a major issue.

“There is restriction on movement of people during the lockdown. In present times, people are also avoiding to go to any health care facilities in order to avoid any infection. So, some mobile units can be roped in by the health department for doorstep collection of blood,” said Namita Gaur, a resident and voluntary blood donor from Crossings Republik.

State surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agarwal did not take calls despite repeated attempts.

However, chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that the low inventory of blood units available at the blood bank is cause of concern.

“We cannot hold blood donation camps as they will encourage public gathering. So, we have been asked to send mobile units for collection of blood. We have told our staff not to take blood from people who have any symptoms like fever, cold, etc and properly ask their history or if they have any contact with Covid-19 positive patients,” Gupta said.

Dr AK Paliwal, the state programme manager from National Health Mission for Uttar Pradesh, said that it becomes vital for testing of every blood donor for coronavirus in present times.

“However, there is a problem that test reports of Covid-19 generally takes three to four days to arrive after sampling. In such a case, the donor may not wait. So, we can use rapid test kits for detection of any infection. These kits give fast results probably within an hour. Though such kits are not available in Ghaziabad at present, they will be available soon. I will direct health department officials to make use of these kits and compulsorily test every donor beforehand,” Paliwal said.

