Man assumes another man’s identity to take loans of ₹50L, booked

gurugram

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:16 IST

Police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly taking three loans almost to the tune of ₹50 lakh from a private finance services company by using the identity of a 47-year-old man without his knowledge. Police said the man allegedly used the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the latter and forged documents to get the loans.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Sector 22. In February 2018, when he applied for a credit card in a private bank, the officials told him that he was not eligible as his Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score was low.

In the police complaint, the victim said that on further investigation, he found out that someone had taken three loans in his name from a private financial services company. “I went to the company’s branch in Sector 14 where they told me that someone had used my name and PAN to avail three loans. The man had forged the documents too,” he added.

He added that the officials of the private firm company, from which the suspect had taken loans, asked him to not approach the police and threatened to implicate him in a fake case

“After initial investigation, we have booked the man who used the victim’s identity. We will book others too if we find anything against them in further investigation. The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested,” assistant sub-inspector Trilok Chand of the Sector 14 police station said.

A case was filed against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Sunday.