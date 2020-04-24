Man booked for passing inappropriate comments, casteist slurs against Dalit woman

gurugram

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:21 IST

A man was booked on Thursday for allegedly passing inappropriate comments, casteist slurs, and threatening to kill a Dalit woman at a village in Pataudi. According to the police complaint, the man had been allegedly harassing the woman for the past few days.

The police said they are investigating the matter now.

According to the police, the woman is a resident of a village in Pataudi. The suspect is also a resident of the same village. In her police complaint, the woman alleged that the suspect had harassed her earlier also, and claimed that when she had approached the police, no action was taken.

“For the past two days, the suspect has been passing inappropriate comments, casteist slurs at me, and has been threatening to kill me. I had given a police complaint earlier also, but the police did not take any appropriate action against him,” the woman said in her complaint. The police received the complaint from the office of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Thursday after which a case was registered against the suspects under sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Pataudi police station.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, denied inaction on the part of the police and added that there might be a money dispute between the two parties. “We have been investigating the case. Our preliminary probe suggests that there was a money dispute between the woman and the suspect. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”