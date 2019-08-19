Man booked for raping 20-yr-old woman in Sector 33 after spiking food

gurugram

A 20-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by an acquaintance at his house in Naharpur Rupa in Sector 33. Police said the woman stated in her complaint that the man gave her something to eat that was laced with sedatives, and later sexually assaulted her. He had also posted a video of the woman on social media, she said in the complaint.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Delhi, approached the Sarojini Nagar police station in Delhi on Saturday, who registered a ‘zero’ FIR. The complaint was subsequently forwarded to Sadar police station in the city.

Basant Chauhan, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said according to the complainant, the incident took place last month.

“The woman said the man took her to his house in Naharpur Rupa village in Sector 33. She said he gave her something to eat, which was possibly laced with sedatives, which made her drowsy. The man then sexually assaulted her and also recorded a video of her, which he uploaded on social media,” Chauhan said, adding that the suspect man was yet to be arrested.

Police said the zero FIR was received from Delhi on Saturday night.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the statement of the victim was recorded on Sunday before a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A case in the matter was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (punishment for rape), and Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Saturday night, according to the police.

