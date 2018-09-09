Man rapes 13-yr-old girl in connivance with aunt, no arrests yet

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped on more than one occasion by a man in January this year, when she had come to stay at her maternal aunt’s house, police said on Saturday, a day after they received a complaint lodged in this regard from the Uttar Pradesh police.

On Friday, Gurugram Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The teenager hails from Uttar Pradesh, where her father works as a driver. Her aunt, who works at a mall in the city, was made a co-accused in the case and the police were investigating her role in the rape and trying to track the main accused. Police were yet to make any arrests.

“The girl’s parents filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh police in January after she told them about the ordeal,” Badshahpur station house officer Vipin Kumar said.

The girl told the police that a man raped her in connivance with her aunt on more than one occasion. “The girl’s aunt would take her to a mall from where she would be picked up in a car and taken to an undisclosed location, where she was raped,” sub-inspector Munesh Kumari, who is the investigating officer in the case, said.

Police said they were investigating whether the aunt took any money from the rapist.

In his complaint to police, the girl’s father stated that his sister-in-law telephoned him on January 27 saying that his daughter was not keeping well and that he must come and collect her. “Once the girl recovered from the fever, she told her parents that she was raped,” Kumari said, adding that the police were trying to trace this location.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted in Uttar Pradesh and her statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Woman abused in mall lift

A 28-year-old man was arrested for talking vulgar to a woman inside a lift at a city mall, where the complainant works, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at Sector 40 police station under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector Surekha, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the Delhi-based accused was misbehaving with the 28-year-old woman for the past three days. “He would come to the mall and talk in a vulgar manner to the woman inside the lift,” the ASI said.

The officer said that the accused did not physically abuse the woman.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 04:20 IST