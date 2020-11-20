e-paper
Man who jumped parole two years ago caught while visiting parents

gurugram Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:20 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
         

A 36-year-old man who was convicted in two robberies and snatching cases, was arrested two years after he jumped parole, said police.

Police identified the man by his first name as Sameer, a resident of Hathin in Palwal district of Haryana. Police said they received information that he would be visiting his parents’ home there for two days, following which a team from Bhondsi Jail arrived and arrested him on Tuesday.

Harinder Singh, superintendent of Bhondsi jail, said that Sameer was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a district court in 2009. He was granted parole of four weeks in August 2018 and had to report back in September 2018. “We have informed the police and they are investigating whether he committed more crimes during his parole,” he said.

Singh said Sameer was involved in 17 cases of robbery, snatching, attempt to murder, Arms Act and theft at Alwar in Rajasthan, Rewari, Nuh and in eight police stations of Gurugram. He and his gang would target areas such as Sector 29, Sector 40, DLF Phase 2, Sohna Road and Civil Lines.

Officials said this was the first time in Haryana that jail authorities arrested an absconding inmate despite a case being registered at a police station after an inmate failed to honour their parole condition. Sameer was booked under was Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohna police station.

Singh said they had sent teams in plainclothes to Palwal on . “He was sitting with his family when the team reached his home. He tried to flee but was caught by Mohammad Sazeed, deputy superintendent, and Shiv Kumar, assistant superintendent of prisons. The family members tried to help him but we had managed to get them off,” he said.

Parole is the conditional release of prisoners before they complete their sentence.

