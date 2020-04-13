Ola starts emergency service in Gurugram, covers 100 healthcare facilities

gurugram

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:25 IST

The district administration has allowed private cab aggregator Ola to help people access over 100 hospitals and healthcare facilities in the city. The Ola Emergency service became operational in Gurugram on Monday, after its launch in Nashik, Varanasi, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru.

“These services have been allowed to operate only to pre-approved locations because many people who need to access medical care may not have vehicles of their own,” Gurugram additional deputy commissioner and transport secretary Prashant Panwar said. He reiterated that there was no plan, at present, to resume any public transport services in the city.

Anand Subramanian, head of communications at Ola, said, “With over 100 hospitals in the city mapped, the Ola Emergency service will be available round-the-clock for medical trips that do not require an ambulance. Trips to hospitals for medical emergencies are unavoidable, even in the current times. With Ola Emergency, we are able to facilitate trips to and from hospitals across the city through our app.”

Ola Emergency’s list of serviceable locations are yet to be released. An Ola spokesperson said they were in the process of mapping additional hospitals and healthcare centres into the app and “customers will be charged a nominal fare according to the rate card”.

Competitor Uber has also been operating a similar service, Uber Essentials, since April 7 in Gurugram. Besides hospitals and labs, Uber covers convenience stores and pharmacies as serviceable locations. It services 207 locations in the city for now.