One more arrested for stabbing and robbing ₹20K from man in South City

A week after a 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and robbed of ₹20,000 by three persons on a scooter in Block M of South City 1, the police on Monday arrested one more suspect in connection to the case. The police on Sunday had arrested one of his accomplices.

The arrested man was identified as Ajay, a native of Agra. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Ajay from Silokhara village in Sector 41. On Sunday, they had arrested Jatin alias Tota from the same village and confiscated the scooter.

On August 20, when Mohit Kumar, the victim, was on his way towards his rented room in Silokhara after closing his grocery shop for the day, three men allegedly held him and asked for the valuables.

When Kumar resisted, the three began to beat him up, police said. One of the suspects allegedly stole ₹20,000 in cash from him and the other snatched his mobile phone. As he tried to protest, the third man allegedly stabbed him in the stomach. The victim was rushed to a government hospital in Sector 10, the police had said.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said, “Kumar had sustained a minor injury to his stomach. The accused men had fled the spot on a scooter. The police have arrested two of them and one is still at large. Police are investigating the case.” He added that Ajay has confessed to the crime.

A case was registered against the three men under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on August 21. The police said that Ajay was produced before a district court on Tuesday and sent to police custody.

