Plinths, roads, sewage systems razed in 4 illegal colonies of Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:53 IST

Continuing action against illegal colonies, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) carried out a demolition drive in sectors 69 and 70 along the Darbaripur road on Monday. Over 150 plinths constructed in four upcoming colonies, houses under construction, the sewage system and roads were also demolished. The department said that all illegal colonies in the district being developed without permission from the government will face action. Last week, the department had demolished over 400 plinths in 11 illegal colonies that were coming up along the Jail Road in the revenue estates of Badshahpur, Bhondsi, and Dhumaspur.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said four illegal colonies coming up in sectors 69 and 70 were identified via a survey. “What is surprising is that the developers had not only carved plots in these colonies but had laid a private sewage and road network, which was demolished by the enforcement team. Along with this, the department also sealed property dealers’ offices. We issued a warning that cases will be registered against buyers and dealers along with landowners if they continue to deal in illegal plots,” he said.

As per the details shared by the DTCP, the demolition drive was carried out over 25 acres of land upon which the four illegal colonies were being developed. A road network measuring 4,900 feet and a sewage network measuring 3,600 feet were demolished in these colonies. The authorities also sealed 12 borewells and three offices of property dealers. “We are presently taking action against upcoming colonies so that houses aren’t constructed on these plots. This will minimise the chances of further development in these colonies. More action against such colonies will be taken up in the next 10 days,” he said.

The DTCP department also put up boards at the tehsil offices in the district last week, warning buyers that the registry of small plots and construction on them was not only illegal but would also invite penal action against the buyers, dealers, and developers.

“We are also working on developing an application for the property registration system to automatically seek a no-objection certificate at the time of registering a plot,” Bhath said.