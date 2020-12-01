Police launch drive to check misuse of hotels by minors

gurugram

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:10 IST

The police on Tuesday conducted checks at more than 50 hotels Manesar, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Sohna as part of a drive to check the presence of minors in hotel rooms. Twenty police teams were deployed for the drive after several instances of violations were found at hotels in these areas, officials said.

Strict instructions have been given to the staff of the hotels to verify the identity cards of people checking in and not to allow any minors to reserve rooms, officials said. The 20 teams will regularly check their records and CCTV footage to ensure all rules and regulations are followed by the hotels, said officials.

Police said there have been several instances wherein minors had booked rooms through online applications or on the spot despite carrying identification cards that showed them to be under the age of 18.

The police said there have been instances wherein minors have booked rooms by paying extra to hold parties, without informing their family members. “The minors are served liquor as well, which is against the law. We have informed hoteliers not to entertain minors if they are not accompanied by their family members,” said Nikita Gehlot, the deputy commissioner of police (Manesar).

A social media campaign will also be run by the Gurugram Police to spread awareness among parents and other society members to ensure minors are prevented from engaging in illegal activities.

Last week, the police had arrested a 35-year-old man who had checked into a hotel in Pataudi along with a 15-year-old girl. A senior police officer received a tip-off following which a raid was conducted. The minor was rescued and was handed over to her family members, said police.

Gehlot said that the suspect was arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the girl’s parents were called. A strict warning was given to the minor not to accompany anyone to hotels, she said. “We had booked the hotel owner as well for allowing minors despite the girl carrying her school identity card. He (the suspect) is still absconding,” she said.

Gehlot said they have informed all hotels across the city not to allow unaccompanied minors to take up rooms.