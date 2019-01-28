‘Powerless’ for 2 months, residents of Gurugram’s Parsvnath Exotica appeal to CM

For nearly two months since the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) disconnected the power supply for five residential towers of Parsvnath Exotica in Sector 53 on Golf Course Road, the residents of these towers have been depending on diesel generators for their electricity needs.

Some residents have lodged complaints on the Haryana CM Window demanding a solution of their problem. While the electricity cost on diesel generators come to about Rs 21- 23/unit, the DHBVN charges only Rs 7/unit.

Parsvanath Exotica is a residential society launched by Parsvanath Developers Limited in 2004-05 with a total 18 towers. Eleven out of the 18 towers got ready by 2011-12. They obtained their occupancy certificates (OCS) in 2011-12 from the department of town and country planning (DTCP), Haryana, and were handed over to the residents’ welfare association (RWA) for looking after their maintenance.

The bulk electricity load for Parsvanath Exotica was sanctioned by the DHBVN at time of the grant of the OCS, and the RWA was supposed to extend this facility to the five other towers, which began getting occupied from 2015 onwards.

Dinesh Tandon, RWA president, said, “These five towers have not obtained their OCS till date and, as such, we cannot extend electricity supply to them. If the DTCP gives us in writing in this regard, only then,

we can extend this facility.” Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner (STP) Gurugram, said, “I will check the OC status . Currently, I am not in a position to comment anything in this regard.”

However, the occupants of the five towers in question had already paid a security deposit and a maintenance fee advance of one year and fees for power back-up facilities in 2015 to the RWA.

Later, the developer, which issued allotment letters to the occupants of these five towers, provided temporary electricity connection from its construction site.

On December 5, the DHBVN vigilance team raided the site and disconnected the power supply, claiming that such an arrangement was illegal.

Anand Prakash, a resident of tower B-1, said, “We have already paid a security deposit of one year to the RWA in 2015. If the RWA has failed to provide us with electricity, it should return our money.”

The residents claim that they were forced to accept allotment letters, without OCS, because they could not afford to continue living in rented apartments and pay both EMI and rent.

“Under such compulsions, we accepted the allotment letters without the OCS. We are surviving on diesel generators since December 5 and shelling out Rs 22/ unit for no fault of ours,” said Yash Handa, a resident of D-4, adding that 15 residents, including him, have lodged a complaint at the CM Window.

Vivek Garg, senior executive of Parsvanath Ltd, said, “Electricity load for the project was sanctioned by the DHBVN. The RWA has no right to withhold this facility from the residents of the five towers. We will speak to the DTCP in this regard.”

