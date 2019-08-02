31 Gurugram housing projects get notices over faulty rainwater harvesting

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:43 IST

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), on Thursday, issued notices to the developers of 31 real estate projects after a survey on July 26 found that rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in these complexes were not functional. Gurugram district town planner has now directed the developers to make these systems functional and submit a compliance report within a week.

On July 26, nine DTCP teams had surveyed 57 private colonies as part of the district-wide Jal Shakti Abhiyan and found that only half the 414 sites that were inspected were functional; around 109 sites were found partially functioning. The department now wants that all rainwater harvesting systems should be made functional.

Officials said notices have been given to developers on Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, new residential complexes beyond Kherki Daula and near Palam Vihar along Dwarka Expressway, and condominiums and commercial complexes along National Highway-48.

District town planner RS Bhath said directions have been issued to ensure that RWH systems are made functional within a week. “This is an urgent matter; this has also been conveyed to the developers, verbally. A final action-taken report will be prepared and submitted to the headquarters in Chandigarh and district administration in this regard once compliance is checked,” he added.

Apart from the defunct RWH systems, the survey team also recommended that 19 new RWH structures should be made in condominiums on Golf Course Road. “We will also ensure that wherever more RWH structures are required in private colonies they are constructed and kept functional,” he said.

Even if a residential complex has not been occupied yet, the developer has to ensure that RWH structures are maintained to save the rain water from getting wasted, officials said.

Haryana has introduced multiple rules governing rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge in the state. However, implementation has remained a challenge.

In 2012, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had made rainwater harvesting mandatory in all new buildings irrespective of roof area. In 2017, an amendment to the Haryana Building Code, made recharge of groundwater mandatory not only for residential buildings but for all types of buildings, including group housing societies having a plot area of 500 square metres and above. Further in 2018, to effectively implement the Zero Rainwater Discharge plan, the DTCP had decided that occupancy certificates of properties that violate these rules would be cancelled.

The CGWA has also banned drilling of tubewells in notified areas, which includes Gurugram.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 10:27 IST