Sohna MLA vows to better infrastructure, help constituency become satellite town of Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:43 IST

Having been elected as the MLA from Sohna after a tough battle with Rohtash Khatana, state’s richest electoral candidate, Sanjay Singh has now trained his eyes on development in the constituency. According to him, there is need to increase the pace of development and if this happens, Sohna could successfully emerge as a satellite town of Gurugram. Hailing from a political family —his father Kanwar Suraj Pal was an MLA from Tauru and served as the state revenue minister in the nineties—Singh delineates on his plans for the next five years.

Q: What do you think are the major challenges of Sohna constituency?

The most important issues I see are the need to improve infrastructure, basic amenities, and upgrade schools and colleges so students can get good education locally. A number of urban sectors are coming up in Sohna, including private residential townships. There is a need to ensure master civic facilities are made available in these sectors. The arrival of businesses and migrants will help Sohna grow, but the state has to deliver on the development part. The bus stand in both Sohna and Tauru need to be modernized and connectivity with Gurugram and other parts of the state needs a boost. A number of people travel outside Sohna everyday for education and work and an improved bus system will help. I will work on these issues in the next five years.

Q. What measures do you have in mind to address these issues?

I plan to work towards setting up a government college for women in Sohna. This is high on my priority list. There is need to upgrade schools, infrastructure and ensure staff availability, particularly in rural areas. In both Sohna and Tauru, basic amenities such water supply system, sewage, storm water drainage would be upgraded as civic problems are endemic. I will also try to boost the capability of local civic agencies. There is a need to curb corruption and this would be taken up on priority. My family has been in politics for many years and we have always worked against corruption. I will do the same to ensure a clean and green Sohna.

Q Your selection as a candidate from Sohna was a surprise. What were the challenges you faced during the election?

I am not an outsider and I have fought elections from Tauru earlier. So, fighting the polls was not difficult. During the elections, our strategy was to focus on development work and clean governance and policies of the chief minister and the prime minister. This resonated with the voters. Also, our campaign was aimed at all sections of society, rural and urban both; I did not focus on a single community or particular town. The presence of large number of urban voters in both Sohna and Tauru towns also helped me as they have faith in the policies and politics of the BJP. We tried to build an emotional connect with the people in the constituency and this helped us win. This victory belongs to the workers and the party.

Q. How do you plan to reconcile the differences among voters in Sohna as large number of people were influenced by caste preferences.

The elections are over and I now represent all the people in the constituency. I assure them that equal development will take place in all areas irrespective of who voted for whom. The BJP slogan of ‘Sabka, Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (everyone’s support, everyone’s growth) will be implemented in letter and spirit.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:43 IST