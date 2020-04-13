Two arrested for fighting, breaking lockdown in Gurugram village

gurugram

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:38 IST

Two men were arrested for allegedly fighting with each other and violating the rules of the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed by the authorities in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The incident took place in Bhimgarh Kheri village in Sector 5 on Sunday. According to the police complaint, the alleged altercation took place due to personal enmity and the men used religious slurs against each other.

The police said that the arrested men were identified as Sanjay Kumar, a native of Sultanpur and Sajid Khan, native of Auraiya. Both the places are in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them are currently residents of Bhimgarh Kheri. The incident took place on Sunday around 10.20pm when a police official spotted the two men allegedly fighting with each other.

In the police complaint, Raju, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 5 police station, said, “I was doing my duty near the railway road, Bhimgarh Kheri village, when I saw these two men. They were screaming religious slurs against each other and fighting despite the lockdown.” He added that he interrogated the men and later arrested them.

Samsudeen, station house officier (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said that the men are neighbours and had a personal enmity regarding some past incident. “During our probe, we did not find any communal tensions. They are neighbours and were fighting over some past incident. We arrested them immediately at the spot.”

A case has been registered against the men under sections 166 (punishment for committing affray), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 5 police station on Sunday. The police said that the men were later granted bail.