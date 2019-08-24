Unidentified person booked for sending porn clip, lewd messages in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 02:13 IST

The police booked an unidentified man for allegedly sending obscene messages and a pornographic video to a 30-year-old woman in the city on Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Sector 38 and works with a private company in the city. In her complaint, she stated that the suspect has been sending her obscene messages via WhatsApp and Short Message Service (SMS). According to the police complaint, the victim has alleged that she has received at least 10 messages and one video of over three minutes from the accused, who remains unidentified.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said the police were verifying the mobile numbers used by the suspect to send the text and WhatsApp messages and video. “The complainant, in her statement, has stated that the accused started sending her the messages when she left home for office on Thursday morning. Initially, he sent a few messages, but she ignored initially,” he said, adding that later the woman was taken aback by the content of the messages and informed her husband and blocked the number. She then reached out to police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified person, the police said, adding that she could not identify the number.

The victim told her husband on Thursday night after he returned from office, following which a case was filed under Section 3 of 354A (Sexual harassment ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station. The investigation is currently underway, the police said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 02:13 IST