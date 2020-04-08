Vegetable shops at Gurugram’s Khandsa market to follow odd-even formula amid Covid lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:20 IST

A day after the retail sale of fruits and vegetables at the Khandsa wholesale market was suspended, the district administration on Wednesday decided to allow bulk sales from odd and even-numbered shops on odd and even dates, respectively. The step has been taken to ensure that norms of social distancing are strictly observed in the city’s largest market, which is generally crowded, said officials.

Officials said that strict action would be taken against traders and visitors who don’t follow social distancing rules. Barricades would also be set up at the entry and exit points of the market. “Only those who buy in bulk, or buy to sell on their vends and carts in villages or other parts of the city, will be allowed entry,” an official familiar with the matter said.

The directions were issued by Jitender Yadav, subdivisional magistrate, on Wednesday, after a spot visit in the morning. Shopkeepers and visitors who were not maintaining social distance or wearing masks were penalised.

“Directions have been issued to all commission agents and shopkeepers that from April 9, shops will be opened on the basis of the odd-even formula. On Thursday, which is April 9, the shops with odd numbers will be allowed to open and on April 10, shops with even numbers will open. The decision has been taken to ensure further prevention of coronavirus,” said Yadav.

The move to introduce the odd-even formula for the wholesale market comes in the wake of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh, where the government has been forced to mark large containment zones to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Vinay Yadav, executive officer and secretary of the Khandsa Mandi association, said that there are 119 large and 53 smaller shops operating from the market. “The decision to introduce odd-even formula was taken on the direction of the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, to ensure social distancing norms are followed strictly. There would be no shortage of fruits and vegetables, as there is adequate supply and stocks in storage,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board and Khandsa Market Committee had banned the retail sale of vegetables and fruits after large crowds gathered at different spots in the market. The committee has also decided that the market will remain operational from early morning till 9am.