Water supply in Gurugram may be hit as GMDA plans to shift pipes in 3 areas for infrastructure projects

gurugram

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:02 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development (GMDA) is likely to shift master water supply lines at three locations— Basai Chowk, Signature Tower and Old Delhi Road—in the city. Since the work will affect supply to numerous areas, the agency will announce, by March 8, the work schedule and names of localities that will be temporarily inconvenienced, officials privy to the matter said Monday.

“Shifting of 1300mm water pipeline at Basai Chowk, towards construction of a flyover, will disrupt water supply in areas such as Sector 9, 10, 15, DLF 1-3, among others. This pipeline is connected with Basai water treatment plant (WTP) and supplies water to large areas. The dates and time will be announced in the next couple of days. We will try to complete shifting of this line in least time possible. We will inform residents through conventional and social media and WhatsApp groups so they remain alert and use water judiciously,” GMDA executive engineer Abhinav Verma said.

The GMDA has also received requests from the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to shift water pipelines on Old Delhi Road and near Signature Tower. The shifting of water pipelines at these two locations will disturb supply in Udyog Vihar, Sector 21, 22, 23, Dundahera, South City and areas along MG Road, among other localities.

Water pipeline along the Old Delhi Road is connected with the Chandu Budhera WTP, while pipelines at Signature Tower are connected with the water boosting station in Sector 16.

“We have asked the RRTS to take minimum time in shifting and we have sought execution details and schedule. We want that all the three major shifting at three different locations should not be executed in one go because that will pose challenge in supplying water to large areas. We are waiting for RRTS to submit their plan at the earliest so that we can review it and cause least disturbance to residents,” Verma said, adding that in the last two weeks, demand for water increased by 20MLD.

The GMDA supplied nearly 390MLD in the city until two weeks ago. On Sunday, it recorded 410 MLD supply.

As part of pre-construction activity, shifting of utilities and road widening of Old Delhi-Gurugram Road—between IDPL Complex and Atul Kataria Chowk—has been started by the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC)—the custodian authority of RRTS.“The work is planned to be completed within four months,” said spokesperson for RRTS, a rail corridor being developed between Delhi, Gurugram and Alwar.