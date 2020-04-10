e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Wearing Masks now compulsory in Gurugram, violators will pay hefty fine

Wearing Masks now compulsory in Gurugram, violators will pay hefty fine

A similar order is in effect in several adjoining areas in the national capital region including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

gurugram Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The order released by the district authorities in Gurugram says “all persons in public places like streets, hospitals, markets, offices, etc must be wearing a 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily.”
The order released by the district authorities in Gurugram says “all persons in public places like streets, hospitals, markets, offices, etc must be wearing a 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily.”(Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo )
         

The corporate hub of Gurugram in Haryana bordering Delhi has become the latest addition to the list of places where the wearing of face masks has been made compulsory. The Haryana government released an order to this effect on Friday evening, making masks compulsory for all who are out in public spaces even if they are inside their vehicles.

A similar order is in effect in several adjoining areas in the national capital region including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The order released by the district authorities in Gurugram says “all persons in public places like streets, hospitals, markets, offices, etc must be wearing a 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily.”

It goes on to specify that any person who is moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing these masks compulsorily.

The order also says that any person or officer will attend any meeting or go to the workplace wearing the facemasks.

It further states that any violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the indian penal code and will also be penalised.

States like UP and Odisha have made the wearing of masks compulsory in the entire state with Odisha even instructing all petrol pumps across major cities to not dispense fuel to anyone who is not found wearing a mask.

Several NGOs and other organizations have been roped in for manufacturing masks, which are either being supplied to state administration or distributed among the providers of essential services.

The health ministry has also released guidelines on the specifications for homemade masks.

tags
top news
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
LIVE| Portugal may extend coronavirus lockdown till May 1
LIVE| Portugal may extend coronavirus lockdown till May 1
Google asked to pay news publishers: Here’s what happened
Google asked to pay news publishers: Here’s what happened
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news