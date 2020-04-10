Wearing Masks now compulsory in Gurugram, violators will pay hefty fine

gurugram

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:39 IST

The corporate hub of Gurugram in Haryana bordering Delhi has become the latest addition to the list of places where the wearing of face masks has been made compulsory. The Haryana government released an order to this effect on Friday evening, making masks compulsory for all who are out in public spaces even if they are inside their vehicles.

A similar order is in effect in several adjoining areas in the national capital region including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The order released by the district authorities in Gurugram says “all persons in public places like streets, hospitals, markets, offices, etc must be wearing a 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily.”

It goes on to specify that any person who is moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing these masks compulsorily.

The order also says that any person or officer will attend any meeting or go to the workplace wearing the facemasks.

It further states that any violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the indian penal code and will also be penalised.

States like UP and Odisha have made the wearing of masks compulsory in the entire state with Odisha even instructing all petrol pumps across major cities to not dispense fuel to anyone who is not found wearing a mask.

Several NGOs and other organizations have been roped in for manufacturing masks, which are either being supplied to state administration or distributed among the providers of essential services.

The health ministry has also released guidelines on the specifications for homemade masks.