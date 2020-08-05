Woman battling for life after former classmate stabs her 30 times

gurugram

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed 30 times allegedly by a former classmate at her house in Sector 14 on Tuesday night. The woman, who suffered injuries on her ear, neck, chest, and stomach in the attack, was rushed to a private hospital in the city and later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. A surgery was performed on her but her condition was still stated to be critical, said police on Wednesday evening. The suspect was arrested from the spot. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and granted bail.

The police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, shortly after the victim had returned with her husband from her parents’ house in Delhi. The suspect , identified as Vivek Kondal, reportedly came to the woman’s house on a motorcycle and knocked at here door. He then entered the house and asked her in-laws to call the woman. He told them that he wanted to talk to her urgently regarding some serious issue. As soon as the woman came out, Kondal pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her 30 times.

The father-in-law of the woman jumped in and tried to save her, and in the process sustained injuries. He immediately raised the alarm, following which some neighbours gathered and caught hold of Kondal and informed police control room. The woman’s husband was taking a bath at the time of the incident, police said.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that Kondal and the victim were classmates at a college in Delhi University and the man had been stalking her since then. “The woman has received at least 30 stab wounds. Kondal has told the police that he thought the woman was also fond of him, but when he approached her last December, she turned down his proposal and made fun of him,” Rao said. He allegedly told investigators that he was angry that she had rejected his advances multiple times and got married instead to a Gurugram-based man in February.

Kondal, police said, is a resident of Delhi and a student of postgraduation. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 14 police station.

Investigators claimed that Kondal was also injured as he fell down while trying to flee. Later, he was caught hold of and assaulted by locals before being handed over to the police.

“We are checking if the suspect has a criminal history and from where he procured the knife. We are also investigating if he was involved in similar cases in the past. During questioning, he told the investigating officer that he had approached her several times, but she would turn him down saying that she was not interested in getting married to him and always advised him to study well. Earlier also, he had clashed with the woman’s parents and had broken the window panes of their house in Delhi in a fit of rage,” said Rao.

The father-in-law of the woman said that he has suffered injuries while trying to save the woman. “We are not aware if Kondal was stalking my daughter-in-law and that he would attack her. We are still under trauma due to this incident and scared of sending our son out of the house, even for work,” he said.