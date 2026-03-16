4kg whey protein powder packs under ₹10,000: Budget-friendly deals for fitness pros who need an energy and muscle boost
Explore the top 7 whey protein powders (4 kg) on Amazon India to boost energy, build muscle, recover post-workout, and achieve your fitness goals
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Getmymettle Blaze Whey Protein 4kg Rose Falooda Flavor - 24g Protein Whey Isolate, 10.66g BCAA, 8.09g Glutamine, 100% Natural Whey - Lean Muscle & RecoveryView Details
₹3,899
Getmymettle Blaze Whey Protein 4Kg Malai Kulfi | 24G Protein | 10.66G Bcaa | 8.09G Glutamine | 100% Natural Whey, Lean Muscle Growth, Muscle Recovery | Whey ProteinView Details
₹3,899
Bulk Pure Whey Protein Powder, 900 g (1.98 lb), Chocolate | 20g Protein per Scoop | Muscle Growth & Recovery | Whey Concentrate | VegetarianView Details
₹2,699
Myprotein Impact Whey Protein 19 Gm Premium Whey Protein | 4.5g BCAA, 3.6g Glutamine Builds Lean Muscle & Aids Recovery | Chocolate Brownie 2.5 KGView Details
₹6,870
Getmymettle Alpha Whey Protein Powder, Mix Flavors (4kg / 8.8lbs)| 4 Different Flavors in One Bucket | 35.06g Protein Per Serving | High Protein for Muscle Growth & Recovery | Fast Absorption | Gym NutritionView Details
₹4,030
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you’re a regular at the gym and consume protein powder every day, you know that a 1kg tub of protein isn't always enough. Moving to a 4kg pack may often be the smartest way to lock in a lower cost-per-scoop. Buying in bulk helps you stick to your budget and ensures you have enough supply to keep your energy up during workouts. With a 4kg container, you also won’t have to reorder as often, which means fewer breaks in your routine. This smart choice helps you maintain your workout momentum and avoid running out of energy, making it easier to reach your fitness goals. At HT Shop Now, we’ve rounded up some of the best-rated 4kg whey protein powders under ₹10,000 that offer to deliver the results you expect: building and repairing muscles, quick recovery, and strength.
What is whey protein?
Milk has two main types of protein: whey and casein. Whey protein comes from the liquid part of milk. It is a complete protein, meaning it has all nine essential amino acids that your body can't produce on its own. “These amino acids are important for muscle growth, so a balanced diet or a supplement is essential”, Dietician Vandana Verma tells Health Shots.
Whey protein is usually low in fat and carbohydrates, which can help reduce stomach discomfort. “Choosing the right whey protein powder depends on several factors, like your budget, ingredients, macronutrient profile, mixability, and flavour,” says the dietician. With so many options available, it's easy to feel overwhelmed in the sports nutrition aisle.
Types of whey protein
There are three main types of whey protein: concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate. The best whey protein powders usually have a mix of all three. Your choice will depend on how well your stomach handles dairy, whether you want a protein that absorbs quickly or slowly, and whether you need extra calories and fat from your shake.
Here are some important things to know before you shop:
- Whey concentrate protein: “Whey protein concentrate is the least processed type of whey protein, making it the cheapest option. It contains 80% protein, with the remaining 20% being fat and lactose”, says Verma. This means it has less protein per weight than whey isolate and whey hydrolysate. However, it retains more nutrients than these more processed forms. The higher fat content also means that whey concentrate releases its proteins more slowly, as the stomach takes longer to digest it. This can help you feel full longer.
- Whey protein isolate: Whey isolate undergoes an additional filtration process, making it easier for your body to digest and absorb. “This process removes most of the fat and carbohydrates, resulting in a higher protein content by weight than whey concentrate (90-95%),%)” says Verma. Because of this, whey isolate is generally better for people who are lactose intolerant.
- Whey protein hydrolysate: 'Hydro whey' is a form of whey protein that has been broken down through a process called hydrolysis. This process makes it easier and faster for the body to absorb the protein. People who want to build muscle often choose this type of whey because it delivers amino acids quickly to support muscle repair after workouts.
7 top-rated 4 Kg whey protein powders
If you want good deals on whey protein, there are a few options to consider. Prices vary by brand and type, so keep an eye out for discounts or promotions.
1. Getmymettle Blaze Whey Protein 4kg
This protein powder comes from the grass-fed cows. It is flavoured with natural stevia and comes in rose faloods, cocoa and vanilla. Each serving has 125 calories and about 16 g of protein. Its creamy texture and easy mixability make it stand out, without the gritty residue of some shakes. This shake is packed with essential amino acids, and users will appreciate the included scoop and simple instructions.
Per Serving
Protein 16g
Calories (kcal) 125
2. Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 4 Kg
Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard Whey Protein combines whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and hydrolysed whey protein isolate. It is a budget-friendly option compared to pure whey protein isolate, while still maintaining good quality. Each serving provides 24g of protein to support muscle growth and help reduce post-workout fatigue. It is low in fat, sugar, and carbs, making it suitable for those who are monitoring their macros. The chocolate flavour is popular for its pleasant, natural cocoa flavour and smooth texture. It mixes well and is not overly sweet, avoiding the chalky aftertaste found in many chocolate powders.
Per Serving
- Protein 24g
- Calories (kcal) 116
2. Getmymettle Blaze Whey Protein 4Kg Malai Kulfi | 24G Protein | 10.66G Bcaa | 8.09G Glutamine | 100% Natural Whey, Lean Muscle Growth, Muscle Recovery | Whey Protein
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3. Bulk Pure Whey Protein
Looking for a low-sugar shake? This Bulk option has less than 1.5g of sugar per serving and contains 80% whey protein, making it a great choice for those who want gains without too much sweetness. It comes in a wide range of flavours, including a standout iced latte. It mixes well with water, which is perfect if you don't want a milkshake during your workout. It also includes all essential amino acids. Beyond the unique flavours, this is one of the best vanilla shakes available: it's not too sweet, has no chalky taste, and mastering the basics can be beneficial.
Per Serving
- Protein 23g
- Calories (kcal) <120
4. Myprotein Impact Whey
The classic whey powder from Myprotein mixes well, comes in many flavours, chocolate brownie, banana, vanilla, the tasty milk tea dessert-like flavours, such as cinnamon danish, and contains 5g of BCAAs to support recovery. You can easily add the powder to porridge or baking. Plus, it’s on sale 39% discount, making it a great value.
Per Serving
- Protein 20g
- Calories (kcal) 85
5. Protein Works Whey Protein 360 Extreme
This shake is not ordinary. One scoop of this high-quality whey and soy blend has 26g of protein, along with vitamins D3 and B12, calcium, L-glutamine to help recovery, and digestive enzymes to improve nutrient absorption and reduce bloating. Besides being healthy, our panel loved the delicious flavours, crunchy biscuit pieces, and thick, milkshake-like texture.
Per Serving
- Protein 26g
- Calories (kcal) 132
6. Getmymettle Alpha Whey Protein Powder, Kesar Pista Delight
Getmymettle's Alpha Whey is a protein drink that helps build muscle and support weight loss. Each serving has 20 grams of protein and is under 90 calories. Kesar pista, peach tea, cranberry, and raspberry are among over 15 flavours to choose from. You can also try strawberry kiwi, pineapple, and orange, which are different from the usual chocolate varieties. For those who don’t like sweet drinks, the Bitter Lemon flavour is a great option.
Per Serving
- Protein 20g
- Calories (kcal) 90
7. PhD Nutrition Diet Whey
This blend of whey and soya provides a good mix of protein and fat-burning ingredients. Each serving has 17g of protein, 91 calories, and 1.4g of fat. It includes L-carnitine, which helps the body convert fat into energy, and green tea extract for added weight-loss support. Each serving also contains 7mg of caffeine to help energise your morning workouts (but you might skip it later in the day if you have trouble sleeping). The packaging is bold, resealable, and recyclable, making a good impression from the outside in.
Per Serving
- Protein 20g
- Calories (kcal) 123
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTavishi Dogra
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More
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