4kg whey protein powder packs under ₹10,000: Budget-friendly deals for fitness pros who need an energy and muscle boost

If you’re a regular at the gym and consume protein powder every day, you know that a 1kg tub of protein isn't always enough. Moving to a 4kg pack may often be the smartest way to lock in a lower cost-per-scoop. Buying in bulk helps you stick to your budget and ensures you have enough supply to keep your energy up during workouts. With a 4kg container, you also won’t have to reorder as often, which means fewer breaks in your routine. This smart choice helps you maintain your workout momentum and avoid running out of energy, making it easier to reach your fitness goals. At HT Shop Now, we’ve rounded up some of the best-rated 4kg whey protein powders under ₹10,000 that offer to deliver the results you expect: building and repairing muscles, quick recovery, and strength. Which protein powder gives you the most energy? (Pexels)

What is whey protein? Milk has two main types of protein: whey and casein. Whey protein comes from the liquid part of milk. It is a complete protein, meaning it has all nine essential amino acids that your body can't produce on its own. “These amino acids are important for muscle growth, so a balanced diet or a supplement is essential”, Dietician Vandana Verma tells Health Shots.

Whey protein is usually low in fat and carbohydrates, which can help reduce stomach discomfort. “Choosing the right whey protein powder depends on several factors, like your budget, ingredients, macronutrient profile, mixability, and flavour,” says the dietician. With so many options available, it's easy to feel overwhelmed in the sports nutrition aisle.

Types of whey protein There are three main types of whey protein: concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate. The best whey protein powders usually have a mix of all three. Your choice will depend on how well your stomach handles dairy, whether you want a protein that absorbs quickly or slowly, and whether you need extra calories and fat from your shake.

Here are some important things to know before you shop: Whey concentrate protein: “Whey protein concentrate is the least processed type of whey protein, making it the cheapest option. It contains 80% protein, with the remaining 20% being fat and lactose”, says Verma. This means it has less protein per weight than whey isolate and whey hydrolysate. However, it retains more nutrients than these more processed forms. The higher fat content also means that whey concentrate releases its proteins more slowly, as the stomach takes longer to digest it. This can help you feel full longer. Whey protein isolate: Whey isolate undergoes an additional filtration process, making it easier for your body to digest and absorb. “This process removes most of the fat and carbohydrates, resulting in a higher protein content by weight than whey concentrate (90-95%),%)” says Verma. Because of this, whey isolate is generally better for people who are lactose intolerant. Whey protein hydrolysate: 'Hydro whey' is a form of whey protein that has been broken down through a process called hydrolysis. This process makes it easier and faster for the body to absorb the protein. People who want to build muscle often choose this type of whey because it delivers amino acids quickly to support muscle repair after workouts. 7 top-rated 4 Kg whey protein powders If you want good deals on whey protein, there are a few options to consider. Prices vary by brand and type, so keep an eye out for discounts or promotions.

1. Getmymettle Blaze Whey Protein 4kg This protein powder comes from the grass-fed cows. It is flavoured with natural stevia and comes in rose faloods, cocoa and vanilla. Each serving has 125 calories and about 16 g of protein. Its creamy texture and easy mixability make it stand out, without the gritty residue of some shakes. This shake is packed with essential amino acids, and users will appreciate the included scoop and simple instructions.

Per Serving Protein 16g

Calories (kcal) 125