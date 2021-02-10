IND USA
"As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19," health ministry tweeted.(Reuters)
Active Covid-19 cases continue to fall, less than 5,000 active cases in 33 states, UTs: Health ministry

Kerala and Maharashtra, have contributed nearly 71 per cent of the total active cases in last 24 hours in the country, the ministry said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST

The Union health ministry, on Wednesday, said 33 states and Union territories currently have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases. The ministry also said that India’s active caseload continues to fall and stands at 1,41,511 cases, down from 1,43,625 cases reported on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the ministry of health and family welfare also confirmed that 19 states and Union territories have also recorded no Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. “No deaths in the last 24 hours in 19 States/UTs. These are UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu,” the ministry tweeted.

Also read: In a first, Delhi inoculates over 12,000 people in a single day

Two states, Kerala and Maharashtra, have contributed nearly 71 per cent of the total active cases in last 24 hours in the country, the ministry noted, of which Kerala accounts for 45.51 per cent and Maharashtra accounts for 25.39 per cent.

A total of 1,05,61,608 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the ministry said, taking the cumulative recovery rate to 97.27 per cent. In the last 24 hours alone, 13,087 patients were reported as recovered. “81.68% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States,” the ministry said. Kerala and Maharashtra lead the list of states with highest daily recoveries too, with 6,475 and 2,554 cases respectively.

With 11,067 new cases reported on Wednesday, daily new Covid-19 infections witnessed a slight jump (higher by 1,957 cases) from Tuesday’s count. Kerala and Maharashtra lead the list of states with highest daily new infections, with 5,214 and 2,515 cases respectively, according to data from the ministry. “83.31% of the daily new cases are from 6 States,” the ministry highlighted.

India’s trend of decreasing daily new fatalities continued on Wednesday too, with 94 deaths recorded, which is slightly higher than the 78 deaths reported on Tuesday. “Six States account for 80.85% of the daily deaths,” the ministry said. Maharashtra and Kerala lead the list of states with highest daily new fatalities with 35 and 19 deaths respectively.

“As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19 through 1,34,746 sessions. 3,52,553 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 7,990 sessions on Day-25 (9th Feb 2021),” the ministry added about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

