Gwyneth Paltrow’s MCU memory is vague indeed, doesn’t remember if Samuel L Jackson was a part of it

hollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:49 IST

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow left everyone surprised when she revealed that she forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Paltrow is having a hard time remembering her Marvel days, reported People.

Feige revealed that Paltrow didn’t know that actor Samuel L. Jackson was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) despite the two of them appearing in a couple of same films such as Iron Man 2.

Feige shared some new details about filming Avengers: Endgame, which brought together numerous Marvel stars from across different movies, in a recent interview with Empire, as cited by People. In 2017, the cast gathered in one place to shoot the funeral scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Feige explained that the gathering caused confusion among some of the cast members who didn’t recognize the other MCU characters, especially because Marvel movies including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel had not released at that time.

Samuel L. Jackson in a scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home. ( AP )

One of those confused cast members was Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts, the romantic partner of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. In the interview, Feige said that the actor didn’t know why Samuel L. Jackson, who played Nick Fury in the Marvel movies, was there.

“Tom Holland [was] coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’ “ he said. “Gwyneth Paltrow was asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors were jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special,” he added.

Although their characters hadn’t shared a scene together, at that point, Paltrow had been in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers with Jackson, and would later co-star with him in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Jackson also appeared in an end credits scene of Iron Man, which Paltrow starred in.

Earlier this summer, Paltrow made headlines for forgetting that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The hilarious revelation came when the actor was a guest on the first episode of Jon Favreau’s Netflix series, The Chef Show. Favreau directed her in Iron Man and its sequel, and had to remind her that she had a brief cameo at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“We were in Spider-Man together. Remember we were on Spider-Man?” Favreau said to Paltrow at one point during the episode. “We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow said, adding, “No, I was in Avengers.”

Once Favreau reminded her that they really were in a scene together in Spider-Man, Paltrow started laughing.

“Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!” she exclaimed. Tom Holland, who also starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming later joked about Paltrow’s forgetfulness.

Also read: Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet and calls her ‘hypocrite’, the actor’s response is grace itself. Watch video

“I mean, I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart,” the actor said jokingly during a trivia game on PopSugar.

Weeks before the release of Avengers: Endgame in April, Paltrow revealed that the blockbuster will be her last Marvel movie. “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it,” she told Variety at that time.

Paltrow said it was Favreau who convinced her to sign on for 2008’s Iron Man, the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 16:49 IST