Karen Gillian teases a surprise team up for Nebula and this character on Avengers 4

Actor and owner of a perfectly round head, Karen Gillian is back on the sets of Avengers 4. Karen, who plays the bright blue Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a picture from her make up room upon her return and teased her fans with an exciting development.

This will sound weird but Karen took a selfie of herself holding co-star Pom Klementieff’s decapitated head. Not really, she is holding a fake red clay model of Pom’s head but it is still quite unnerving. “Back on @avengers. Got @pom.klementieff to keep me company. #nebulaandmantis,” she captioned the photo. Pom plays the all-feeling Mantis in the movies.

The picture has sent ripples through the Marvel fan community who are wondering if this could mean a possible team-up for the two ladies in the upcoming film. Will be quite difficult considering Thanos turned Mantis to dust in Avengers: Infinity War in The Snappening. Nebula and Iron Man were the only two people who could survive the lethal snap on Thanos’ home planet, Titan.

So @karengillan says Nebula has a new BFF in #AvengersInfinityWar & that it's a brilliant choice. Any hints @JamesGunn?? pic.twitter.com/TFk266k1DT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 7, 2017

After the new picture, an old interview has resurfaced on Twitter which shows Karen talking about her ‘new BFF’ in Avengers 4. “I know who her new BFF is and I can’t tell you. I can’t. But I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good,” she says in the interview.

Nebula is expected to be on a mission to find her genocidal maniac of a father and end him before he creates more chaos. The last time we saw her, she was the one who unwittingly lead him to the Soul Stone in Vormir. What happened afterwards was the mass murder that we are still crying over.

Avengers 4 is set to release in May 2019 and will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 20:50 IST