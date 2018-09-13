New high-res promo art for Avengers 4 shows tight new suit for Hulk, clean shaven Captain America

After the mega success of Avengers: Infinity War in May, the audiences were asked to wait a long time to meet their favourite superheroes again in Avengers 4. However, in just a couple of months, the internet was flooded with grainy but quite credible promo art from the upcoming film.

Now, almost two more months later, the same promo art is going viral again on social media pages except this time, the pictures are clear as day with great resolution. So bring out your magnifying glasses and get to work.

The promo art shows Hulk, who refused to help out the heroes in Avengers: Infinty War, in all his green glory. This time, he is not in a tattered old pair of jeans but a body-hugging suit. We assume it shrinks and expands just like he does.

Captain America, who gave men beard goals in the last movie, is now clean shaven and back in his old suit from the first Avengers movie. The look furthers strengthens our belief that the heroes will go back in time to the Battle of New York in a bid to defeat Thanos and bring back the fallen heroes.

The new art also shows Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, yet to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her fiery fists can be seen glowing in the promo art. She will make her debut earlier next year with Captian Marvel. The first look from the film was recently revealed.

More pictures show Thor in the same short hair, black costume and the Storm Breaker from Infinity War. Rocket looks rabid and angry in his suit, perhaps out to take revenge for Groot.

Avengers 4 releases in May 2019 and will be directed by the Russo Brothers once again.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 21:16 IST