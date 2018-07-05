Avengers Infinity War new concept art shows how drastically different it could’ve all been

Now that Avengers: Infinity War has been out in theatres for over two months, those involved with the production are loosening up a little bit. Concept artist Pete Thompson has shared new images of early imaginings of key moments in the film, and even showing how some of the moments were initially planned to be very different from what they ended up being.

While the New York, Nidavellir and Wakanda scenes look almost identical to the early concept art, the Knowhere plot is the one that has been changed the most. In the film, the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive on Knowhere to retrieve the Reality Stone, but realise that the Mad Titan has beaten them to it. Not only has Thanos acquired the Reality Stone, he has also used it to hide Knowhere’s destruction from the Guardians.

Two images reveal that this attack was initially planned to be included in the film, which would have also shown a mass evacuation and the destruction of the ‘planet’.

We also see alternate takes on the movie’s first scene, in which Thanos and his Black Order bump into Thor, Loki and Hulk. And another picture shows a much clearer look at the farm planet on which Thanos ends up after snapping his fingers and ‘killing’ half the universe’s population at the end of the film.

“Thompson won an Art Directors Guild award in 2015 for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, and was nominated for his contributions to Doctor Strange,” according to CBR.com.

Meanwhile, leaked concept art of Avengers 4 shows the much awaited return of Hawkeye and also teased new costumes (and looks) for characters such as War Machine, Hulk, Captain America and Black Widow.

Marvel’s Infinity War follow-up, Ant-Man and the Wasp, will arrive in Indian screens on July 13. Avengers 4 is scheduled for a May 2019 release.

