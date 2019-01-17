Tony Stark’s sad end and 5 other spoilers dropped in Spider-Man Far From Home trailer

Avengers: Endgame trailer was an exercise in brevity. It showed us where Earth’s mightiest heroes were immediately after the events of Avengers: Infinity War without revealing any major clues or giving us ideas about the fate that awaited Iron Man, Captain America etc, and, more importantly, Thanos.

Spider-Man Far From Home trailer seems to have did away all that good work. As Peter Parker decides to take a school trip to Europe, we are left wondering why this trailer could not have waited some more, or showed us little less.

If you are a Marvel fan who is clued into Avengers 4 fan theories, you have a fair idea what will happen in Endgame. And nothing confirms those fan theories like Spider-Man trailer does. For those who have been wondering about the timeline of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man Far From Home, this earlier comment by Sony chief Amy Pascal will be illuminating, “What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this [Homecoming] movie, and then will be in the Avengers movie. And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story.” The next Spidey movie is not only set immediately after Endgame, it will also release two months after Avengers 4.

1.Peter Parker ain’t dead

For all those who were left with tears in our eyes as Spidey turned to dust in Iron Man’s arms – perhaps the most poignant moment of Avengers: Infinity War – his summary return to the land of the living feels weird. While we all knew this was likely to happen, we wanted to pay good money and watch it in Avengers: Endgame trailer, not in a trailer.

2.Nick Fury, Maria Hill are back from dead too

Not just Peter Parker, Nick Fury and Maria Hill – both of whom turned to dust at the end of Infinity War – return in Spider-Man trailer. Thanos’ finger snap wasn’t as deadly as we thought!

3.Iron Man is missing from the scene

While Sony has been careful not to give outright clues, there are enough indications of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will shape up. The one person who is completely missing from the scene is Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. For instance, the cheque for Parker is signed by Pepper Potts, not Stark. There’s a scene that teases that Tony Stark’s former Avengers headquarters has been rebuilt. The one big clue is Happy telling Parker that he’s all alone on this one.

4.Peter Parker’s passport

Huh... look at that. They're hiding the YEAR on Peter's passport. Maybe Far From Home is a prequel to Infinity War after all? I mean... why hide the year? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aLPy7t4EUx — John Campea (@johncampea) January 15, 2019

In a bid to hide Spider-Man Far From Home’s timeline, Parker’s passport doesn’t have any dates in it, although it does reveal that August 10th is his birthday. So, while accepting that timing is of utmost importance, Sony is dropping breadcrumbs about the events in those movies.

5.Peter Parker’s grief

I'm gonna just ignore the fact that:



- Pepper Potts signed the check from the Stark Relief Foundation

- Peter looked at the suit Tony gave him with sadness in his eyes

- Happy said "You're all alone"

-Tony Stark is DEAD 😭#SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/6nCjFDUch6 — 𝘔𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘴 (@spideyxbishop) January 15, 2019

For a brief moment, we see a sad Peter Parker looking at the suit that Tony Stark gave him. While most of the trailer has a cool tone, that one moment signifies that Parker is grieving. The outfit that Stark made for him could be a reminder that Iron Man gave up his life to save other Avengers -- one of the most prominent Endgame theories out there. However, Marvel sure likes to mislead the audiences with its trailer and that can’t be discounted in this case. That, perhaps, will be the best case scenario for the fans.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 18:50 IST