How changing aspirations are redefining India’s urban future

For decades, economic opportunity in India has been closely associated with metropolitan cities. Young professionals moved to established urban centres in search of better jobs, higher salaries and improved living standards, often accepting expensive housing and long commutes as the price of progress. Today, however, this relationship between work, wealth and where people choose to live is undergoing a gradual transformation. Rising living costs, changing workplace arrangements and improved connectivity are encouraging people to reconsider what makes a city desirable. Real estate (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The shift reflects a broader question facing urban economies: Does professional success necessarily require living in the most expensive cities? As housing affordability becomes a growing concern, smaller cities and regional economic centres are emerging as alternatives for people seeking a better balance between financial security, family life and personal aspirations.

The pressure is particularly evident in the housing market. Residential sales across India’s eight largest cities remained broadly flat during the first nine months of 2026, at approximately 2,58,000 units, even as prices continued to rise. According to the figures cited in the original analysis, homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 54% of sales, compared with 49% a year earlier. The trend suggests that the market is becoming more expensive without necessarily expanding its pool of buyers. For salaried households, the challenge is no longer simply finding a suitable home but determining whether its cost is justified by the financial commitments involved.

This has created greater interest in locations where property ownership remains relatively accessible. A CII and Knight Frank report released in September found that 11 emerging markets, including Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow and Coimbatore, recorded average residential price growth of approximately 8% annually between 2016 and 2026, compared with around 4% across the eight largest cities. Over the preceding five years, prices in these emerging markets rose by 63%, against 42% in the major cities. Their comparatively lower entry prices offer buyers more space for their money, although stronger price appreciation does not automatically guarantee future returns or easy resale.

Economic development, rather than affordability alone, will determine whether this momentum lasts. The same report identifies the expansion of warehousing and organised retail in emerging cities as evidence of economic activity extending beyond established metropolitan centres. Such developments can generate employment, support consumption and create demand for housing. However, property markets cannot remain sustainable indefinitely without corresponding growth in incomes, jobs and essential services.

Workplace flexibility is another important factor. Surveys cited in the original article indicate that nearly 40% of Indian employees prefer hybrid working arrangements, while a separate study found that more than half of respondents were already working in a hybrid model. When employees need to attend offices only a few days a week, living close to the workplace becomes less essential. The possibility of retaining a metropolitan salary while living in a smaller city can influence both household budgets and long-term investment decisions.

Infrastructure investment is reinforcing this change. The share of government capital expenditure allocated to infrastructure reportedly increased from approximately 39% in financial year 2015 to 55% in financial year 2026. A public-private pipeline comprising more than 800 projects worth around ₹17 lakh crore further illustrates the scale of planned development. Airports, expressways and improved rail connectivity can reduce travel times, strengthen links between regional markets and make previously distant locations more accessible. Yet the distinction between completed infrastructure and announced projects remains critical when evaluating a city's prospects.

The movement is not limited to people returning to their hometowns. Satellite cities surrounding major employment centres are also benefiting from demand for larger homes and relatively affordable neighbourhoods. Faridabad, for instance, recorded 18% year-on-year residential price growth in the first half of 2026, according to Knight Frank figures cited in the original article. Housing absorption reportedly increased by more than 130% over the same period. Its appeal illustrates how improved connectivity and proximity to employment hubs can support residential demand without requiring professionals to abandon established urban economies.

Meanwhile, the Colliers Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026 suggests that buyers remain interested but cautious. Half of prospective home buyers plan to purchase within two years, while nearly 40% remain undecided about the timing. Close to half are considering properties priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, and only 19% prefer newly launched projects. The majority favour ready or near-complete homes, indicating a preference for reduced uncertainty and greater confidence in delivery.

This emphasis on reliability reflects a wider change in consumer behaviour. Buyers increasingly need evidence of a developer's track record, valid approvals and construction progress before committing substantial savings. For households purchasing properties from another city, transparency becomes particularly important. Affordability may attract buyers, but trust often determines whether they proceed.

Similar patterns have emerged in the US, where cities such as Austin and Raleigh attracted professionals from expensive coastal markets, and in the UK, where regional cities with faster rail links to London gained residential appeal. These examples demonstrate how connectivity, employment opportunities and housing costs can reshape urban preferences.

India's changing residential geography ultimately reflects a broader redistribution of aspiration and investment. Smaller cities may offer new opportunities, but sustainable growth will depend on whether economic development keeps pace with property prices. The future of urban living may not belong exclusively to the largest cities, but to places that combine employment, connectivity, affordability and a better quality of life.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Abhieshek Kumar, managing director, Trinayan Group.