Economic growth and environmental responsibility are often discussed as competing priorities. For India's manufacturing sector, however, the challenge is to advance both while building the workforce and organisational capabilities needed to sustain them. As the country moves towards higher-value manufacturing and deeper integration into global supply chains, competitiveness will depend not only on what businesses produce, but also on how efficiently they use resources, develop and support their people, uphold governance standards and manage their environmental and social responsibilities. Manufacturing (Bloomberg file photo)

The momentum is real. The Economic Survey 2025–26 shows manufacturing gross value-added growth of 7.72% in the first quarter and 9.13% in the second. However, sustaining this momentum requires more than investment in infrastructure and technology. It calls for a fundamental shift in how organisations approach resources, people and long-term performance.

Sustainability, therefore, cannot remain confined to environmental, social or governance frameworks. It must become part of the operating culture of Indian manufacturing.

On the shop floor, culture is reflected in everyday practices: How resources are utilised, processes are improved and quality standards are consistently upheld. Quality, safety and efficiency become sustainable when they are embedded in daily operations. Sustainability must be approached in the same way, woven into daily practices.

The starting point is leadership. When sustainability is built into the business plan alongside quality, delivery, safety, compliance, productivity and growth, it becomes part of how an organisation defines success. Systems and policies can then translate that intent into measurable objectives and tangible outcomes.

However, systems alone cannot drive change. Employees must have the confidence and the authority to spot inefficiencies, question existing practices and suggest improvements. A workplace that encourages people to share ideas, identify opportunities and take ownership of outcomes is better positioned to make sustainability an operational reality.

A sustainable manufacturing culture is built not just through processes and systems, but through the people who bring them to life. Employees play a critical role in translating organisational commitments into action. and are more likely to contribute when they understand the purpose behind organisational goals and can see how their work influences outcomes

Building this connection requires sustained investment in learning and development, employee wellbeing, career growth and meaningful participation. As manufacturers adopt new technologies and transform operational processes, developing workforce capabilities becomes equally important. Technology and process improvements can deliver their intended benefits only when employees have the skills, confidence and support to adopt them effectively.

Equally important is creating a workplace where people feel safe, included and supported in their growth. A sense of belonging, enables people to contribute meaningfully and perform over the long term.

A culture of sustainability also depends on employee participation and ownership. Employees must be encouraged and empowered to share ideas and take ownership of initiatives that contribute to better ways of working. Recognising these contributions reinforces responsible behaviours and helps foster a culture of continuous improvement.

A bigger opportunity is also at stake. A May 2026 analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water estimates that India’s green economy could create over 48 million jobs by 2047. Realising that potential will take more than money flowing into new industries. It will depend on how well the workforce is prepared, how deeply the right skills are built and whether organisations are set up for sustainable practices to take root and grow.

No manufacturer operates in isolation. Suppliers, customers and business partners influence the environmental and operational performance of the wider value chain.

As Indian businesses pursue global opportunities, sustainability expectations increasingly intersect with supplier assessments, responsible sourcing and operational standards. Environmental compliance, emissions transparency, responsible sourcing and resource efficiency are increasingly shaping supplier relationships. Meeting these expectations requires more than formal commitments. Businesses must engage suppliers, establish clear expectations and provide the guidance and support needed to strengthen capabilities and improve practices.

Resilient supply chains are built on accountability collaboration and shared learning.

For leaders, the task is to ensure that sustainability is reflected not only within their own facilities, but also in the relationships and decisions that shape their wider operations.

The true measure of sustainability is whether it shapes everyday decisions, not just policies or initiatives. As India’s manufacturing sector grows, embedding sustainability into operations and workplace culture can help align competitiveness with environmental responsibility, social progress and sound governance.

Technology can provide the tools and systems to accelerate progress, but lasting change comes from people. The way organisations embrace change, translate their commitments into action and sustain improvements depends on the collective efforts of their people.

Ultimately, a sustainable manufacturing culture is shaped by its people. It is their collective capabilities, commitment and ownership that turn sustainability from an organisational intent into a way of working.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Soumya Venkatesh, director, Human Capital & Sustainability, Hical Technologies.