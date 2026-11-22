Every modern city must make three promises to its citizens: The opportunity for economic progress; a healthy habitat with access to clean air, water and soil; and transparent, people-centric governance. Indian cities have pursued economic growth with considerable ambition, yet the ecological conditions that sustain urban life have received far less attention. Ecology (Representational photo / Creative Commons)

An ecological reset begins by restoring these promises to the centre of city planning. Growth must be measured through the opportunities a city creates and the quality of life it enables.

Unfortunately, urban development has largely been measured through built-up area, infrastructure, housing and economic activity. Meanwhile, lakes have disappeared, waterways have narrowed, permeable ground has been covered, and tree cover has diminished. The consequences are visible in recurring urban flooding, water stress and deteriorating air quality.

These challenges are interconnected. When rainwater cannot penetrate the ground or move through functioning natural drainage systems, roads become channels for runoff. When vegetation and soil are displaced by built surfaces, cities lose some of their capacity to absorb carbon, retain water and moderate temperatures.

Air pollution, similarly, cannot be addressed through emissions control alone. Urban form, the distribution of activities and the ways people travel influence the environmental burden of a city. Planning must account for these relationships rather than treating each problem in isolation.

Density is essential to accommodating India's growing urban population efficiently. When homes, workplaces, public transport and everyday services are planned in proximity, density can reduce travel distances and make infrastructure more viable.

The challenge arises when increasing density means adding built mass without strengthening the surrounding ecological systems. A city must provide the capacity to absorb water, moderate heat, support biodiversity and maintain healthy soil alongside its growing population.

Green space, therefore, must be considered an essential component of density planning. Its presence, distribution and ecological function matter as much as the amount of construction a development accommodates.

A landscaped lawn and a functioning urban forest serve different ecological purposes. Large, mature trees contribute substantial biomass and canopy cover, while connected green spaces can support biodiversity and help regulate the urban environment. Planning must look beyond ornamental landscaping to the ecological performance of these spaces.

The same principle applies to water. Lakes, rivers, streams, drainage channels and traditional water-harvesting systems form a city's blue infrastructure. These systems support water movement, storage and groundwater recharge. When they are encroached upon or disconnected from the wider landscape, the city loses part of its natural capacity to manage water.

Green and blue infrastructure must be planned as essential urban systems, extending from individual plots and streets to neighbourhood parks, city forests and regional waterways.

Nature operates through cycles. Trees use carbon to grow, organic matter decomposes and returns nutrients to the soil, and healthy soil supports water retention and further growth. These processes allow natural systems to renew themselves.

Cities, by contrast, often consume resources and treat the resulting waste as something to dispose of. Construction debris, industrial waste and other material streams are not consistently recovered and returned to productive use.

Regenerative planning asks a more fundamental question: How can urban development restore the ecological capacity it draws upon? Our cities and built forms must be regenerative, giving back to nature by restoring soil, replenishing water systems, strengthening biodiversity and returning resources to productive cycles. This requires attention to soil, water, vegetation, resource recovery and the relationships between them. The objective is to build cities that progressively strengthen, rather than deplete, the natural systems that sustain life.

Urban planning is frequently divided across transport, housing, drainage, water supply and environmental management. Yet these systems operate on the same land and directly influence one another. Their planning must be coordinated from the outset.

Transit-oriented development offers an important opportunity. Concentrating development around public transport can reduce dependence on private vehicles and bring everyday destinations closer to residents. However, density around transit must also accommodate accessible public spaces, green cover and functioning water systems. Mobility serves more than movement; it shapes how people access opportunity and experience the city.

This calls for ecological planning at multiple scales, supported by institutional coordination and practical implementation. Strategic plans must translate into decisions about streets, plots, parks, drainage networks and development controls.

India's cities will continue to grow, and density will remain part of that future. The critical question is whether their ecological capacity will grow alongside them.

A future-ready city must enable economic activity while protecting the conditions that make urban life possible. Clean air, functioning water systems, healthy soil, accessible green spaces and efficient public transport must be treated as connected priorities.

The ultimate measure of urban progress is whether a city can strengthen the natural systems on which it depends. An ecological reset would allow Indian cities to grow while building their capacity to recover, renew and sustain the people who call them home.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Goonmeet Singh Chauhan, founding partner, Design Forum International.