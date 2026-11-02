The strongest supply chains begin with people

When people talk about supply chains, the conversation often turns to warehouses, trucks, technology, and logistics. But if there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's that strong supply chains don't start with infrastructure. They start with people. In India, that belief always takes me back to our villages, where talent, determination, and possibility come together to create lasting impact. Supply chain, technology, logistics and people (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Across the country, millions of dairy farmers wake up before sunrise – to care for their animals, manage their farms and produce the milk that nourishes families every day. These are predominantly small-scale farmers, navigating challenges and uncertainties with resilience and determination. Many are women, whose contributions, while often behind the scenes, are essential to the success of the dairy ecosystem. Their hard work not only sustains households and communities but also forms the foundation of an industry that nourishes the nation.

At Abbott, nutrition begins long before a product reaches the store shelf or a home. It begins with the people who work to produce the high-quality ingredients that go into it. That connection between farmers, communities, and nutrition is at the heart of Project Ksheersagar. What began as an effort to work more closely with dairy farming communities has become far more meaningful. Today It demonstrates that when dairy farming communities are empowered to succeed, the benefits extend well beyond the farm.

India is the world’s largest milk producer, yet much of its ecosystem is powered by smallholder farmers. Many of them continue to face barriers to accessing training, technology, financial services, and modern farming practices, which could help improve productivity and strengthen their livelihoods. Women contribute significantly to animal care and milk production, while having a limited say in financial and business decisions.

The question for us was simple: What if strengthening a supply chain meant starting with equipping the people behind it? Working alongside partners, we focused on farmer capability-building, milk quality improvement, animal health, financial literacy, and greater inclusion for women farmers.

Through better access to knowledge, training, and resources, farmers have improved both milk quality and productivity, helping increase incomes and strengthen livelihoods. The percentage of milk that met our high-quality standards more than tripled while average milk yields increased by about 34%. Improved animal health practices also reduced veterinary expenses by 60%, easing financial pressures on households.

Women have been at the centre of this transformation. More than 7,500 bank accounts have been opened and over 6,000 women now receive digital milk payments directly. Many have gone on to become entrepreneurs and role models. Perhaps most importantly, Project Ksheersagar continues to create value after the initial intervention. With more than 12,000 farmers participating in the program, its impact extends to over 60,000 dairy animals in their care, and is continued through the skills, practices, and opportunities it helps create within farming communities.

For us, one of the most meaningful impacts is not captured by numbers. It is reflected in the confidence of a dairy farmer who begins to see herself as a decision-maker. It is evident when new skills and knowledge create opportunities that extend beyond a single household. It is about expanding possibilities.

Businesses today are more connected than ever to the people and communities that help them succeed. The health of our companies is tied to the health of the ecosystems around us. When these stakeholders succeed, businesses are better positioned to deliver quality, reliability and long-term value to customers they serve.

Investing in people is not simply about doing good. It is a recognition that sustainable growth and shared success go hand in hand. This is why partnerships matter. Meaningful change happens when organisations bring together complementary strengths and a shared purpose. Businesses can help scale innovation and opportunity, development partners contribute local expertise and insight, and communities drive lasting change. When people work together in this way, the impact goes beyond addressing immediate challenges. It creates enduring progress.

As India continues its growth journey, we have an opportunity to redefine what successful business leadership looks like. The goal should be measured not only by the scale of a business or the efficiency of its value chain, but also by its ability to create lasting value for the people who make that success possible. That may be the most important lesson we have learned.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anirban Basu, managing director and general manager, Abbott Nutrition, India.