India's social sector is feeling the heat. Funders are signalling that tech-forwardness is a proxy for organisational sophistication. Organisations across the sector are announcing AI strategies. And not having one is beginning to feel like falling behind. AI (iStock)

This anxiety is misplacing the real question. The sector's most consequential decision is not whether it adopts AI, but what AI is used for. When does it stop being a productivity tool and start becoming a governance instrument? An algorithm that processes grant reports or drafts a donor update is the former. An algorithm that influences who receives a health intervention, or which households get flagged for a welfare programme, is the latter. The two demand entirely different standards of accountability, yet much of the sector is currently building both under the same banner of AI strategy, without ever deciding, deliberately, which one it is building.

If you lead a social purpose organisation, or sit on a foundation's programme team, this is the distinction worth sitting with before the next AI pilot gets approved. India's development ecosystem has a genuine opportunity not just to adopt AI responsibly, but to define what responsible adoption looks like for the Global South. Seizing it requires something the sector is not yet doing enough of: Asking harder questions before moving faster.

Much of the pressure originates outside operational contexts: from funders treating an AI strategy as a signal of organisational maturity, and from a cultural moment in which technology adoption has become its own form of credibility. For leaders of social purpose organisations, the operative question should not be whether your peer organisations have an AI roadmap. It is whether yours can survive the move from productivity tool to governance instrument without anyone having deliberately decided it should.

AI optimises naturally for what it can measure, such as efficiency, throughput, pattern recognition at scale. Development work is different. It runs on local context, on power-sensitive relationships, on the kind of community trust that takes years to build and one bad intervention to fracture. These are not things AI is designed to protect. They are things development professionals have to protect: deliberately, structurally, and sometimes in direct tension with the funders and boards asking them to move faster. That is precisely why AI is, at its core, a management challenge rather than a technological one.

Research from ISDM's Centre for Data Science and Social Impact affirms a simple lesson: Data by itself does not create better decisions. What matters is the organisational capability to interpret it, question it, and use it responsibly. AI raises the stakes of that lesson. It is only as effective (and as ethical) as the management systems and leadership practices that govern it. Once AI begins shaping decisions about communities rather than simply supporting internal operations, it ceases to be a productivity tool and becomes a governance instrument.

India's social sector encompasses over three lakh registered organisations, employs more than one crore people, and serves 70 to 80 crore citizens. Governance challenges have already begun to arrive. Whose data trains the models that inform programme decisions? What does informed consent look like in a low-literacy, high-power-asymmetry context? When an algorithm produces a wrong outcome– and it will– how does a community seek redress?

These are not technical questions for technology companies to solve: they are socio-political dilemmas with profound economic consequences. They require sector-wide answers, not individual organisational workarounds. AI norms in development contexts are still being written globally, and the Global South has historically been a recipient of those norms, not a shaper of them.

That does not have to be the pattern this time, but only if institutions build sector-specific datasets, invest in open knowledge commons, and treat that infrastructure as a public good rather than a competitive advantage. India Stack, and UPI in particular, showed what is possible when technology is built as shared infrastructure: it reached scale, built trust, and changed lives. The social sector needs that same instinct.

Responsible AI use in development may, at least in the beginning, mean considerably more work, not less. AI use cases must be governed differently depending on what they do. Administrative tools that improve internal productivity should not be governed in the same way as systems that influence decisions affecting communities. Before deploying the latter, build in human review by community-facing staff with the authority to question or override AI outputs, and establish clear processes through which communities can seek explanation or redress when technology gets decisions wrong.

Funders have an equally important role, and not from the sidelines. They must actively work with organisations to build their AI capabilities, ensuring AI adoption is a collaborative process with appropriate guardrails. This means funding organisational data capabilities, including longer implementation timelines, governance processes, practitioner capacity, and the shared data infrastructure that allows the sector to learn collectively instead of each organisation building proprietary systems in isolation.

The window to shape how AI enters development practice is narrower than it appears. Norms harden quickly. Datasets, once built, carry their biases forward. Institutional habits, once formed around convenience, are difficult to unlearn. The organisations that lead this well will not be the ones who adopted AI earliest. They will be the ones who asked the hardest questions first.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ravi Sreedharan, co-founder & president, Indian School of Development Management.