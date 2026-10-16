Why responsible AI use will define India’s future talent

India’s AI journey is entering a defining phase. As generative AI becomes embedded in how students learn, research and solve problems, access is no longer the differentiator. More than 90% of university students and research scholars already use AI for academic activities, making responsible use an urgent educational priority. The real question is whether students are developing the judgement to question, verify and apply AI thoughtfully. Artificial intelligence (Representative)

This is where education plays a critical role. The way AI is used in learning today will shape the quality of India’s AI-ready workforce tomorrow.

AI can be a powerful learning partner. It can help students explore unfamiliar subjects, test ideas, identify gaps in an argument, and approach problems from different perspectives. Used thoughtfully, it can make learning more interactive and personalised.

But convenience can also create overreliance. AI generated responses may appear polished and authoritative while containing inaccuracies, bias or flawed reasoning. Without the ability to question and verify what AI produces, easy access to information can create an illusion of understanding.

AI skills, therefore, need to go beyond prompting and tool familiarity. Students must learn to evaluate outputs, verify information, recognise limitations and remain accountable for the work they submit. The goal is neither to keep AI out of education, nor to embrace it without boundaries. It is to help students understand where AI can strengthen learning and where it risks replacing the thinking that education is meant to develop.

Digital familiarity does not automatically translate into responsible AI use. Students need to develop the habit of asking simple but important questions: Can this output be trusted? Has it been verified? Does using AI support the purpose of the task? What bias or perspective might be missing?

These are increasingly workplace skills. The Stanford AI Index 2026 reports that more than 80% of employees in India used AI at work on a regular or semi-regular basis, compared with 58% globally. This underscores how quickly AI is becoming part of professional life, and why the habits developed in education matter. Students who learn to evaluate AI outputs, recognise its limitations and use it with accountability will be better prepared for workplaces where AI is increasingly embedded in everyday tasks.

Educational institutions play a vital role in making responsible AI use part of everyday learning. Students need opportunities to experiment with AI, but equally important, they need to learn how to question it, verify it and remain accountable for what they ultimately produce.

Generative AI is also prompting a rethink of how learning is demonstrated. When an AI tool can produce an essay or answer in seconds, the final output alone may reveal less about what a student actually understands.

This creates a stronger case for assessment that values reasoning, application, reflection and the ability to explain one’s thinking alongside the final answer. It does not mean traditional assessment has lost its value. Rather, it means we need to ensure assessment continues to measure learning, not simply the ability to produce a polished output.

The role of educators is evolving too. As information becomes easier to access, their ability to help students evaluate evidence, compare perspectives and develop independent judgement becomes even more valuable. Responsible learning is ultimately about creating a culture where students understand that while technology can assist their work, responsibility for learning cannot be outsourced.

Building responsible AI talent cannot rest with universities alone. It requires closer collaboration between education, industry and policymakers. Industries can provide clearer insight into the capabilities and practices expected in the workplace. Universities can embed these skills into learning and assessment. Policymakers can create frameworks that encourage innovation while reinforcing accountability.

This alignment is essential if India is to move students from simply knowing how to use AI to knowing when, why and how to use it responsibly.

India’s AI talent advantage will not come from access to technology alone, but from how effectively its workforce learns to use it with judgement and accountability.

That foundation begins in education. By giving students the ability to question, verify and apply AI thoughtfully, India can move beyond AI familiarity to building talent that is not only equipped to work with AI, but capable of using it responsibly and independently.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Chaitali Moitra, senior regional director, South Asia, Turnitin.