HT Codeathon: Educators, students give thumbs up to coding drive

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:56 IST

We all are making efforts for adapting to the ‘new normal’. In school education, the virtual classrooms have been the most effective tool in ensuring that the learning continues during the ongoing pandemic situation. Along with curricular activities, co-curricular activities are very important for social-emotional development. Therefore, students are introduced to different avenues for holistic learning. Staying connected and managing stress is a challenge faced by pupils and parents alike. It is necessary that one takes up some hobby or DIY activity to de-stress. And we can do a lot even while staying indoors.

Technology has indeed revolutionised our lives. We can experiment in the kitchen or learn a language with any smart device. Young children also look for different avenues to break the monotony of routine. It is important that their creative pursuits are supported and their energy is channelised towards a positive goal. At SR DAV emphasis is on bolstering the curricular programme with life skills education.

And, for a digital age learner, being adept in the latest in the technology is a necessary life skill. I believe that the HT Codeathon is a platform for the young minds to engage in constructive learning and understanding coding better. Children pick up new skills faster than grown ups and I hope that this initiative will encourage students to be active ‘knowledge creators’.

I see it as an opportunity for the tech-savvy pupils to explore their own potential. I wish the team HT and the students the best of luck.

Renu Laroiya,Principal

Praise for the novel initiative

We are living in the fast-paced world of technology. Imagining a day without a ‘smart device’ is impossible during the times of the pandemic. Thus, education today has to be ‘smart’ and futuristic. Today’s generation is not merely using technology but it is indeed evolving with technology also. Therefore, the focus is on giving the students ‘experiences’ to become independent thinkers and creators. I am delighted that HT Codeathon aims at giving students a hands-on experience in coding. This tryst with coding would certainly kindle their interest in the ‘what , why and how’ in the world of computers. I wish all the best to the Hindustan Times team and the young coding enthusiasts.

Senior Supervisory Head

The ongoing pandemic situation is not seen as a deterrent by the educators or the pupils today. It is rather seen as an opportunity for exploring different avenues of learning. HT Codeathon is about nurturing the three C’s : creativity, cognitive skills and constructive learning. The meticulously designed learning videos allow students to learn at their own pace and also they can see their progress and rankings on their dashboards. I hope all this will help students in becoming self-motivated learners. Going beyond the curriculum through such activities breaks the monotony of the routine and gives the tech-savvy students a channel to pursue their own area of interest. I wish all the participants the very best for the Olympiad.

Meeta Gambhir, PGT English

Students’ reactions

I ‘m enjoying HT Codeathon a lot and I now love to code. I have already completed my programming Basic and Html Basic. The tutorials are interesting and make learning fun and easy. To hone my skills , I attempt the quizzes regularly. I have made shooting games and pong games on my own. I am grateful to my school teachers and Hindustan Times for giving us this opportunity to learn.

Vanshika Thakkar, Class 7

Coding means making apps, games and websites through different programming languages and HT Codeathon is the surest way to learn coding. It will help us millennials gear up for a highly tech-driven world. I regularly log in to learn through the Code- athon videos. I just love it when I score well in the quizzes. I will try my best to transform my exciting ideas into reality and be a Codeathon champion.

Akshara Rohatgi, Class 6

It has given me a platform to learn coding and widened my knowledge about Scratch, HTML, CSS and Java script. The way HT Codeathon taught me coding was quite fun and kept me engaged throughout the course. It also helped me develop logical thinking. Quizzes helped me understand where I stand. I am grateful to the HT team for providing us this amazing opportunity during the pandemic.

Ajinkya Mahajan, Class 7

