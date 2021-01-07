Punjab school events: NSS volunteers distribute masks among needy

ht-school

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 12:42 IST

The NSS volunteers of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, went around the Sector 22 market to spread awareness about the precautions that are needed to be taken in public places amid the pandemic.

The volunteers, while maintaining social distance, informed the general public about the need to keep their surroundings clean.

They also distributed masks among the vendors and peddlers in the area.

Amita Khorana, principal of the school, said that youngsters of any nation are the most important instrument of bringing any positive change.

Virtual magic and puppet show for kids of DAV, Panchkula

DAV School, Sector 8, Panchkula, organised a virtual New Year party for students.

As the post-midterm examinations came to an end, students from Kindergarten to Class 7 enjoyed connecting with their friends and teachers during the virtual meet. A puppet and a magic show kept the students engaged throughout the party.

It concluded with students and teachers singing and dancing together.

Amity International School students showcase creativity

Nitin Bhardwaj, Yuktie Patil, and Saanvi Bhargava, of Class 6 of Amity International School, Mohali, unleashed their creativity and presented the solutions to the problems that we are facing during the pandemic, through the universal language of mime.

Through the mime act, they promoted good personal hygiene as the most basic yet powerful tool to fight against the new strain of Covid-19. Students also emphasized the need to care and share.

INNOKIDS holds induction programme for parents

INNOKIDS, the pre- primary school, Green Model Town; Loharan; cantonment - Jandiala Road; Nurpur Road and Kapurthala Road, all five schools of Innocent Hearts, conducted an induction programme for the parents of new nursery students.

INNOKIDS incharge Bandeep explained how the children will be introduced to academic and co-curricular activities.

INNOKIDS director Alka Arora informed them about an academic app made by the mentors.

Virtual celebrations for students of Mount Litera Zee

The tiny tots of Mount Litera Zee School showcased their creativity by making greeting cards and gifts on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. They also decorated their houses enthusiastically.

The objective was to make students understand the true meaning of the festive season.The principal spoke on the need for such activities to ensure the all-round development of the students.

Students selected for ‘Inspire Awards-MANAK’

Three students of Sanskriti KMV School, Vidyalaya Marg, Jalandhar, have been selected for the ‘Inspire Awards-MANAK’, a project by the department of science and technology and National Innovation Foundation – India.

They are Yash Vardhan, Vanya Kaur and Bhavansh Mahajan. Each student has received Rs 10,000 to prepare the project/model and participate in the district-level competitions.