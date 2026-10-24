BIGHIT MUSIC vows ‘strong legal action without leniency’ over malicious rumours targeting TXT’s Soobin

BIGHIT MUSIC has announced strict legal action against the spread of false information and malicious rumours targeting TXT member Soobin, saying the situation has escalated ahead of the group’s upcoming comeback. TXT’s Soobin

In a statement released on October 22 through TXT’s official social media accounts, the agency said it had identified unverified claims circulating across overseas social media platforms and online communities. The controversy intensified after posts about Soobin spread online, with a Chinese influencer also making claims that have not been independently verified.

Explaining its earlier silence, BIGHIT MUSIC said it had initially refrained from issuing a public response to avoid giving further visibility to the rumours. However, it said the situation had since become serious enough to warrant additional measures to protect the singer.

“We have judged that malicious rumours and posts aimed at defaming the artist ahead of the comeback have reached a serious level,” the agency said, adding that it would take further action to safeguard his rights.

Calling the circulation of malicious posts a serious infringement of the artist’s character and reputation, the company confirmed that it is collecting evidence from both domestic and international platforms.

“We make it clear that we will take strong legal action without any leniency or settlement,” BIGHIT MUSIC stated.

The agency added that it would respond firmly to alleged violations of Soobin’s personality rights across social media and online communities, following a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activity.

The statement comes as TXT prepares to return with its ninth mini-album, PERFECT STORM, on November 16. The five-member group comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai.