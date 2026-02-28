Actor Jatin Sarna on playing antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and playing leading roles: ‘I manifested It’

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna, who will be playing the antagonist in Jailer 2 opposite his "dream actor" Rajinikanth, feels blessed that he got to work with the superstar for the second time after Darbar (2020). Actor Jatin Sarna and with Rajinikanth (Instagram) Calling it "a manifestation that played 2x," Jatin says, "Many won't believe but it's true that for years, I have had Rajinikanth sir’s framed photo from the movie Kaala above the door in my living room where it’s written ‘Kya Re’. For me, it has been an inspiration, like what are you doing man! It was then I got to do Darbar and now this sequel, which is actually 2x." Reflecting on working with his childhood dream actor, he says, “I grew up watching him and have so many memories attached to Rajini sir. The bright side is, I got great exposure in the South Indian industry. I learnt and spoke Tamil. Much to my surprise, I got a compliment that I was able to adapt to it.”

So, will he also be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan, who is said to play a role in the film? "I have wrapped my shoot, and I am not aware of any such development, so I won’t be able to comment on that," he says. The actor says that he is finally getting his due. "I got to play the lead in the independent film Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya, a triangular love story by Vikas Arora. In Suresh Triveni sir’s film Maa Behen, I am paired opposite Madhuri Dixit ma’am. I will now wrap Debashish Makhija’s Gandhari with Taapsee Pannu and Ishwaq Singh, and am awaiting the release of the OTT project MOMACU – Motor, Machis Aur Cutter, where I am again playing the lead." He was last seen in Sikandar (2025) and the OTT series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022).