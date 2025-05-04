Actor Raghav Juyal dismisses rumours of starring in Telugu star Nani’s next

Telugu actor Nani is in the news for his recent release HIT: The Third Case, but he is also being talked about for his next project, tentatively titled The Paradise. Buzz is that other than Nani, there is a new entrant in the film. As per reports, Raghav Juyal has been signed to play the antagonist in the Telugu film. Raghav Juyal(Internet)

When we reached out to Raghav, he refuted signing any film with Nani. The actor, who was last seen in Yudra, states, “All rumours.” He adds, “Nani is too big a star, and I am not that big. If something like this had happened, I would certainly know about it. Kuch hota toh pata hota.”

Having recently completed a hectic four-month shoot schedule for a film, Raghav is now looking at some down-time. “There’s news about everything these days. With so many rumours circulating each day, if people want to believe them, they can, but at their own expense,” he quips.

Talking about his future projects, the 33-year-old shares, “The positive reception of Kill and the OTT series Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024) is certainly encouraging for me as an actor and I am learning with every project. Currently, I have a big project lined up for the second half of the year, around August. Until then, I have taken time to work on myself and rest for a while.”