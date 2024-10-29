Akshay Kumar's unique Diwali gift to monkeys in Ayodhya: A feeding van named after parents, dad-in-law Rajesh Khanna

In a unique Diwali gift to the thriving monkey population around the Ram Temple, actor Akshay Kumar has started an initiative to feed over 1200 monkeys everyday at safe spots in the outskirts of the holy town of Ayodhya. Ever since the opening of the Ram Temple in January this year, lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya every day, and with crowds came hundreds of monkeys, expecting to be fed. With a view that the animals get fed properly without any inconvenience to the pilgrims, and to ensure that the city remains clean, this initiative, funded by the Bollywood star involves hygienic and nutritious food being fed to monkeys at several predesignated areas away from the crowded parts of the town. Akshay Kumar

Interestingly, Kumar paid a tribute to his parents and his father-in-law, late actor Rajesh Khanna by having their names written on the feeding van. “When I heard about the issues faced by the monkeys at such a holy place, I immediately felt like contributing my bit. Writing my parents and my father in law’s name on the Van was an emotional decision. I feel somewhere up there they would feel proud of me. Given a choice, I would have written ‘Aruna, Hariom aur Rajesh Khanna di gaddi’ behind the van, in a true blue Punjabi style,” says the actor to HT City.

Swami Raghavacharya, Peethadishwar of Shridham Ramvarnashram Ayodhya was all praises for Kumar in a video, “The path to get the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, is through serving the devotees of the lord. The lord gets happy when he sees his devotees being served, and if they are happy. The lord's biggest devotee, Shree Hanuman maharaj ji's monkey army are his devotees. Feeding these monkeys is thus a service of the highest order. To help us in this, Akshay Kumar ji has come forward, and we give him blessings, whatever he does, he reaches the top. He has done it in the memory of his parents, we thank him.”

This isn't the first time Kumar has come forward to help the society. He had earlier this year, made a donation of ₹1.21 crore at the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai for its renovation. During the peak of Covid pandemic, he had pledged a donation of ₹25 crores to the PM CARES fund.