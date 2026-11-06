Amit Rai, Priyadarshan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone: Film exits that made headlines

As Amit Rai, Priyadarshan and Riteish Deshmukh became some recent artistes who stepped away from projects before they could get on the floors, here’s a dekko of some recent exits that made headlines. Film exits that made news (Photos: Instagram, Yogen Shah)

Amit Rai, Rani Mukerji- Oh My Goddess 3 When reports came in earlier this year that actor Rani Mukerji will be reuniting with actor Akshay Kumar for OMG 3, directed by Amit Rai, there was a wave of excitement among fans. However, a while ago, reports stated that Mukerji parted ways with the film due to creative differences with the makers. In another jolt to the project, now even Rai is reported to have stepped away from the film due to creative disagreements. The fate of the film now lies in limbo with replacements yet to be announced.

Priyadarshan- Hera Pheri 3 After a lot of wait and anticipation, actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty finally reunited for Hera Pheri 3 with Priyadarshan returning to helm the third instalment. However, a few months ago, the filmmaker announced his exit from the project. In a chat with HT City, Priyadarshan had recently said that there were “a lot of complications” with the film and he doesn’t think that “the film will ever be made”.

Priyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh- Malamaal Weekly 2 Another film that Priyadarshan announced his disassociation from is the sequel to Malamaal Weekly. The filmmaker confirmed his exit recently to Variety India, with the report also quoting a source saying that actor Riteish Deshmukh has also parted ways with the project. Filmmaker Amit Joshi has now come on board to direct the sequel, and as per reports, the makers will announce the film’s cast soon.

Jasmeet K Reen, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar- The Royals 2 Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Satish Pednekkar-starrer The Royals created a lot of noise, good and bad, at the time of its release last year. However, for Pednekkar, the web series brought in a lot of trolling and she eventually decided to not be part of season 2. The second season recently went on floors in Rajasthan and shockingly, Jasmeet K Reen and Mitakshara Kumar stepped back as directors soon after that and were replaced by Tanuj Chopra, who has previously helmed Delhi Crime seasons 1 and 2.

Deepika Padukone- Spirit, Kalki 2 Actor Deepika Padukone’s exit from two back-to-back big South films, Spirit and Kalki 2, over the last year sparked an online debate with different versions of the reasons behind the exit doing rounds. While the makers hinted at unprofessional demands from the actor’s side, Padukone’s team indicated that her demands for fixed working hours and fair pay ruffled the makers’ feathers.