Anupam Kher on his win at OTTPlay Awards 2025: I am doing my best work in the last five-six years

Actor Anupam Kher was in his element at the OTTPlay Awards 2025, in partnership with HT City, held in Mumbai. Lifting the trophy for Best Actor (Male) - Critics for his performance in the films Vijay 69 and Signature, he arrived on stage, and delivered a cracker of an opening, taking a dig at himself. Anupam Kher receives his award

"You had to choose people with different hairstyles to give me an award," he said as everyone burst into laughter, "I just want to let these gentlemen know- there are only two kinds of men... baldies and future baldies!" Presenting the award to him were producer Kumar Taurani and Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder of OTTPlay.

The 70-year-old, whose latest release is Tumko Meri Kasam, further added, "It is always wonderful to get an award, especially when you work hard. Both my films- Vijay 69 and Signature were poles apart. I am doing my best work in the last five-six years now. Till this point, you are always wanting to do the best...then you discover you are doing this for yourself. I make my boundaries different."

Not just this, Anupam again went on stage a second time, and gave a mini masterclass, enacting an emotional scene from his film Saaransh (1984)

OTTPlay awards had brought the best of talent from across India, and is one of it's kind. The third edition this time saw stars such as Kajol, Parvathy, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jyothika and many more in attendance.