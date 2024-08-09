From Ananya Panday’s over 3 crore Range Rover to Ranbir Kapoor’s 2.5 crore Lexus LM: Bollywood’s flashy new rides

Here’s a glimpse into the luxurious side of Bollywood, where celebrities are making headlines not just for their work but for their high-end vehicle purchases. From Ananya Panday's sleek Land Rover to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's opulent Lexus LM, the stars are rolling in style. Check out the latest rides that have taken the spotlight in recent months. Mona Singh, Sanjay Dutt with their new cars.

Though a certified hit eludes Ananya Panday this year, she’s cruising around Mumbai in style with her new ride—a white Land Rover Range Rover 3.0, purchased in July for whopping ₹3.38 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt acquired a Lexus LM in June. This luxurious family vehicle, priced at ₹2.5 crores, features multispoke wheels and an opulent interior, resembling a lounge on wheels. The couple uses it to take their daughter Raha out and about in maximum city and for Kapoor’s work meetings.

Abhishek Bachchan’s new car, a Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV valued at ₹1.5 crores, turned heads when he took it for a spin in July with nephew and niece, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan.

Riding high on the success of her film Munjya, the actor in May brought home a spanking new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV, which costs around ₹1 crores.

Sanjay Dutt continues to indulge his taste for high-end vehicles with his latest purchase—a Land Rover Range Rover SV in green, worth ₹5 crores. He brought it home on his birthday, July 29.