Clayface | Dark and edgy- here's what makes this Tom Rhys Harries thriller one of the best origin story films

The story revolves around Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), an upcoming star who has a one-night fling with the girlfriend of mob boss Markos (David Dencik). Markos disfigures Matt, ruining his life and career. Matt then stumbles upon Dr Caitlyn (Naomi Ackie), who has been researching a treatment for damaged tissue and skin. An overdose gives Matt the power to transform himself into anyone he wishes to be. How he sets out to avenge his destroyed life forms the rest of the plot.

Origin stories are almost always a personal favorite when it comes to major Hollywood franchises. For Harry Potter , it’s Sorcerer’s Stone. Back home, Stree > Stree 2. Clayface (I can already predict a sequel) is poised to be a terrific start. And it manages to be that without the presence of his nemesis, the masked crusader.

Director James Watkins handles the film so well that it captures your attention and refuses to let go. There are some dark themes here that leave you, for lack of a better word, mindf****d. That's perhaps the most apt way to sum up this thriller. It's a ride that explores what turns a man into a villain, at least in the film's world.

The screenplay has some brilliant moments, particularly when it comes to showing how Matt, as a character, grows increasingly deranged. The special effects are absolutely slick, and the film would hardly work if they were a notch below what we get to see on screen. From beginning to end, Clayface keeps you hooked, with moments that make you gasp, laugh, clap and, of course, feel disgusted by the sheer violence and bloodshed. The use of practical effects further adds to the film's authenticity. Cinematographer Rob Hardy sets the mood well with his dark frames, capturing the always-grim setting of Gotham.

The performances, especially Tom Rhys Harries's, come close to perfect. He gets a good grip on his character, who exhibits shades of grey even before his evil side takes over.

Overall, there is something particularly fascinating about watching a film that makes you feel sorry for a man even as he becomes increasingly difficult to root for. Clayface walks that fine line rather well. It gives you enough of Matt's humanity to understand his pain, while never shying away from the horror of what he eventually becomes. The result is a film that is equal parts disturbing, entertaining and surprisingly moving. With a strong central performance, slick visual effects and a story that knows how to hold your attention, this is an origin story that earns its place in the DC Universe. And if a sequel is indeed on the cards, I would be happy to see what this shapeshifting menace gets up to next.