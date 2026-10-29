Deepika Singh on Karwachauth: It’s a day where I pause and thank God for giving me a partner like Rohit

For actor Deepika Singh and her director-husband Rohit Raj Goyal, Karwachauth is about much more than just fasts and traditional rituals; the day holds an emotional resonance for the television couple. Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal

“For me, Karwachauth is not just about the fast,” shares Deepika. “It’s about following our Indian culture, tradition, love, respect, and gratitude. It’s a day where I pause and thank God for giving me a partner like Rohit. It’s a celebration of our togetherness and the beautiful bond.”

Balancing a demanding television shoot schedule alongside a strict fast can be challenging, but Deepika has mastered her own routine over the years. “On those days, when on sets, I still try to complete all rituals. Rohit being from the same field helps,” she explains.

For her director-husband Rohit, watching Deepika fast every year evokes emotions of concern and affection. “Main Deepika ko hamesha mana karta hoon ki woh fast na rakhe, kyunki uska BP low rehta hai,” Rohit admits candidly. “Lekin woh phir bhi mere liye fast rakhti hain, and that is commendable. Main sochta hoon ki jis cheez se uski tabiyat kharab ho sakti hai, woh sirf mere liye woh sab karti hai. Aur shayad pyaar bhi yahi hai.”

Though he doesn’t officially observe the fast anymore, Rohit feels intrinsically connected to the ritual. “Maine ek baar Karwachauth ka fast rakha tha, lekin ab nahi rakhta, kyunki main nahi chahta ki Deepika bhi mere liye fast kare. Though I don’t fast as such, I too skip breakfast and lunch just to be with her in any way possible,” he shares.

As the couple celebrates 14 years of togetherness, the festive excitement only grows. Regarding the wait for the moon, Rohit adds, “Waiting for the moon is a bit difficult, especially as the day culminates. The entire family collects on the terrace; such moments make the festival all the more special, be it this year or next.”

Recalling her first Karwachauth, Deepika adds, “My favourite memory from my very first Karwachauth is receiving an iPhone. I also wore my bridal lehenga, it’s a memory I cherish, especially because I was so slim back then; ab toh ayega bhi nahi (laughs). I’ve only worn that lehenga once since my wedding, and that was on my first Karwa Chauth.”

Rohit has also planned a surprise for Deepika this year: “Is baar Deepika ke liye ek gift socha hai. Abhi toh woh bas ek gift hai, lekin mere liye special tab banega jab Deepika ko pasand aayega,” he concludes.