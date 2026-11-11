Donal Bisht on flying home for Diwali and Bhai Dooj: Festivals mean family

For actor Donal Bisht, Bhai Dooj holds deep personal significance, and she says she wouldn’t miss the chance to celebrate with her family and her brother, Ranjan Bisht Donal Bisht, (inset) with brother Ranjan Bisht

Based in Mumbai for work, while her family resides in Delhi, Donal makes it ‘an absolute priority’ to take a breather from work and head home every year. “The days around the festivities are always special. During this time, all you want is to go home, be with your family, and celebrate together,” Donal says, sharing that her Diwali holiday routine extends seamlessly into Bhai Dooj. “Bhai Dooj comes just two days after Diwali, so I usually stay at home, celebrate with my brother, my family, and then return to Mumbai. This has been my routine for many years now,” she adds.

Recalling her favourite childhood memories with her brother, Donal remembers spending hours bursting anar crackers, lighting sky lanterns, and enjoying a unique regional tradition. Over the years, however, their celebrations have evolved into quiet family moments. “We all come together as a family for the puja. We perform it ourselves, chant mantras, and sing devotional songs together. It brings everyone even closer,” says Bisht, who was born and raised in Rajasthan.

When it comes to Bhai Dooj festive preparations, the sibling duo has a clear division of responsibilities. Donal takes complete charge of the aesthetic domain, while her brother handles the execution outside. “I am the one who takes care of everything, whether it is the decorations, rangoli, or puja arrangements. I prefer handling the interiors because I feel girls are naturally better at these things. His department is mainly about bringing the puja essentials and crackers! So, we have our own little division of responsibilities, and it works perfectly for us,” she explains.

On gift exchanges though Donal adds she never has to demand anything from him. “I am not demanding because I always get whatever I want from my brother. He is very caring, and whenever I am facing any problem, he is always concerned and tries his best to help me find a solution.”

Among all the presents over the years, one particular festival joke remains her absolute favourite. “He has gifted me watches and given me money over the years on Bhai Dooj, but one of the funniest and most memorable gifts was a little note that he gave me. He gave me a ₹500 note and wrote that I should keep it safely because the next time he would give me ₹5 lakh! It was obviously a fun promise, but I actually kept that note. Now, I am planning to give it back to him and ask, ‘Where is my ₹5 lakh?’ Let’s see if he remembers,” she laughs.

Even with a gruelling shoot schedule in Mumbai, missing the festivities is never an option for Bisht. She works out her dates well in advance to ensure she gets to be in Delhi. “I have always made it clear that I need at least one day off during Diwali. Sometimes, I literally pack my bags, go to the shoot, head straight to the airport, travel home, celebrate with my family, and then return straight back to set. Even if I get just one day or half a day, I want to make the most of that time,” she says, concluding that traditional attire remains her go-to festive choice.