Farah Khan spills the beans on Aryan Khan’s obsession with Ba***ds star Rajat Bedi

Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs are nearly as famous as her films! Farah Khan says Rajat Bedi was always Aryan Khan's favourite

For her most recent kitchen trip, the filmmaker and avid YouTuber made her way to actor Rajat Bedi’s home. The Lebanese Tabbouleh and Hummus that everyone whipped up truly looked delectable. But what was more delicious was the gossip being dished.

Farah and Rajat’s warm chat ended up revealing how Aryan Khan zeroed in on him for the latter’s iconic comeback in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. And the answer wasn’t all that complicated — he’s been his number fan since childhood!

Recounting a conversation she’d had with the director of the hour, Farah shared how she asked him, “Tere mind me kaise aaya to take Rajat?” to which Aryan had promptly replied, “I have been obsessed with Rajat Bedi since childhood. I used to watch his movies and his character in Jaani Dushman.” Farah even revealed how Aryan then immediately broke into Rajat’s most iconic dialogue to date, right from Jaani Dushman — “sabki izzat karenge toh lootenge kiski!”