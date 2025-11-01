Farah Khan spills the beans on Aryan Khan’s obsession with Ba***ds star Rajat Bedi

Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs are nearly as famous as her films!
For her most recent kitchen trip, the filmmaker and avid YouTuber made her way to actor Rajat Bedi’s home. The Lebanese Tabbouleh and Hummus that everyone whipped up truly looked delectable. But what was more delicious was the gossip being dished.
Farah and Rajat’s warm chat ended up revealing how Aryan Khan zeroed in on him for the latter’s iconic comeback in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. And the answer wasn’t all that complicated — he’s been his number fan since childhood!
Recounting a conversation she’d had with the director of the hour, Farah shared how she asked him, “Tere mind me kaise aaya to take Rajat?” to which Aryan had promptly replied, “I have been obsessed with Rajat Bedi since childhood. I used to watch his movies and his character in Jaani Dushman.” Farah even revealed how Aryan then immediately broke into Rajat’s most iconic dialogue to date, right from Jaani Dushman — “sabki izzat karenge toh lootenge kiski!”
Having known Aryan for long, Farah added, “He's such a well-mannered kid... He knows everything. He’s so talented and forget talented, mujhe itni khushi hui ki mera ladka filmy nikla.”
Coming to Rajat, he played Jaraj Saxena in Ba***ds, an out of work, wronged has-been actor who in the quirkiest way manages to reclaim the narrative, stupendously in his favour. The series received almost instant acclaim as soon as it hit Netflix, mid-September, earlier this year. The star cast comprises of Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bamba, Bobby Deol and Mona Singh among a long list of perfectly placed cameos.
Rajat himself, in various previous interviews has spoken highly of Aaryan, referring to him as “Godsent”. As a matter of fact, the role of Jaraj Saxena was written solely for Rajat and had he not accepted, Aryan would have reportedly cut it out of the project all together. Rajat asked for his son to be brought on to Ba***ds as an assistant director and the rest was history.