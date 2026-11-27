What does it feel like when someone’s absence makes even the most ordinary days seem dull? Singer Gajendra Verma explores just that in his latest track, Sahra, which captures the feeling of a life drained of colour without someone special. Known for songs such as Tera Ghata, Man Mera and Emptiness, Verma has made a mark with music that resonates with listeners navigating love and heartbreak, though he says he is quite the chilled-out person off the mic. Thr singer says the feeling behind Sahra is less about dramatic heartbreak and more about how one person can change the way you experience life. Gajendra Verma

“When you’re not with that person, everything looks very bland, like a brown-and-grey sort of world you live in. When that person is there in your life, it’s all colourful again, back to all the reds and greens and yellows,” he says, explaining the emotions behind the song. Verma admits he, too, has someone whose presence makes life feel more vibrant. “I’m a very chill person. I’m to myself most of the time, but when this person is there in my life, it’s all colourful and suddenly life is happening.”

For Verma, music has also been a journey of learning to surrender to the unexpected. Emptiness, which was leaked from his college studio before he could officially release it, became a turning point in his career. Initially upset that such an important song had surfaced without his name attached to it, he eventually realised the leak had given it a reach he might not have achieved independently at the time. “The people connecting themselves to the song made it so personal to their lives. It became such a huge success, and all the credit goes to the people,” he says.

That experience also changed how he approaches life. Verma says he has never been someone who meticulously plans every step of his career, preferring to work on his craft and let things unfold. “I always went with the flow. I never planned things as such. When this unplanned big thing happened to me, I felt bad, and later I realised that this was what going with the flow is. This flow is so great that you could never achieve it on your own,” he says.

The singer believes that in an era of viral reels, streaming numbers and chart positions, artists can easily lose sight of what makes music meaningful. “A song is basically your time spent in someone’s memory. I experienced something, I wrote a song from it, and you are spending your four minutes in my memory,” he says, adding that music rooted in honesty can find listeners even years after its release. “A song doesn’t really need to be viral. I think honesty is something which makes a song last a long time. That’s something we should aim for.”

While he acknowledges that every artist wants both fame and a memorable body of work, he believes chasing instant success can create unnecessary pressure. “If I go behind being famous more than making a song which is memorable, I will definitely feel the pressure of making it an instant hit and following the trend,” he says.

And despite being known for songs that listeners turn to during heartbreak, Verma says he is far more practical than emotional when friends seek relationship advice. When dealing with heartbreak himself, he prefers solitude and introspection, revisiting what went wrong before moving on. “I definitely have one satisfaction, which is that I gave my best. That keeps me at ease and makes me feel that, okay, you gave your best and now let’s move on,” he says.